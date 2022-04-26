Ime Udoka defeated the Brooklyn Nets but a bigger Nigerian challenge awaits in the next round

The team led by Nigerian head coach Ime Udoka pulled off one of the biggest shocks of this year’s postseason as they stopped the preseason favourites from winning a single game.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Even though Boston finished as the second seed in the Eastern Conference and have the best defence in the league, it was still expected that the Nets would pose a high level of difficulty for them.

Now that they have won in such a landslide fashion, the Celtics have been rightly propped up as one of the teams who could win it all but their next opponents might have one or two things to say about that.

Ime Udoka’s win rewarded with a Giannis Antetokounmpo matchup

Imago

The Celtics have secured a spot in the second round where they are slated to face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls series.

The likely opponents now are the Bucks, the reigning champions who are also one win away from seeing off the Bulls and setting up that tantalising Eastern conference second round tie.

The Bucks have arguably the best player in the world right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo who poses the biggest challenge to Ime Udoka’s playoff hopes.

The Greek player of Nigerian descent is a two-time MVP and led his team to the Championship last season where he was crowned the final MVP.

Pulse Nigeria

Can the Celtics beat the Bucks?

Beyond Giannis’ who is the major obstacle, the Bucks actually have a solid all-around team that should provide several interesting matchups in this series.

Jrue Holiday and the currently injured Khris Middleton are two All-Star calibre players capable of beating teams on their own for the Bucks without Giannis.

The Celtics are solid defensively but it is more than likely that the Bucks will have too much for them offensively in what should be a thoroughly interesting series.

Imago

It would be particularly exciting to see how Ime Udoka prepares his team for this challenge which is very different to the Nets which they overcame rather easily.