Ime Udoka defeated the Brooklyn Nets but a bigger Nigerian challenge awaits in the next round

Tunde Young
Ime Udoka led his Boston Celtics to an impressive sweep over the Brooklyn Nets but can he overcome Giannis in the next round?

Ime Udoka's Boston Celtics have to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks
The Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 116-112 in game four to complete a shocking first-round sweep in the NBA 2022 Playoffs.

The team led by Nigerian head coach Ime Udoka pulled off one of the biggest shocks of this year’s postseason as they stopped the preseason favourites from winning a single game.

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is outperforming expectations in his first season
Even though Boston finished as the second seed in the Eastern Conference and have the best defence in the league, it was still expected that the Nets would pose a high level of difficulty for them.

Now that they have won in such a landslide fashion, the Celtics have been rightly propped up as one of the teams who could win it all but their next opponents might have one or two things to say about that.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading Milwaukee to a first-round win over the Chicago Bulls
The Celtics have secured a spot in the second round where they are slated to face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls series.

The likely opponents now are the Bucks, the reigning champions who are also one win away from seeing off the Bulls and setting up that tantalising Eastern conference second round tie.

The Bucks have arguably the best player in the world right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo who poses the biggest challenge to Ime Udoka’s playoff hopes.

The Greek player of Nigerian descent is a two-time MVP and led his team to the Championship last season where he was crowned the final MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer
Beyond Giannis’ who is the major obstacle, the Bucks actually have a solid all-around team that should provide several interesting matchups in this series.

Jrue Holiday and the currently injured Khris Middleton are two All-Star calibre players capable of beating teams on their own for the Bucks without Giannis.

The Celtics are solid defensively but it is more than likely that the Bucks will have too much for them offensively in what should be a thoroughly interesting series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be too much for the Boston Celtics to handle
It would be particularly exciting to see how Ime Udoka prepares his team for this challenge which is very different to the Nets which they overcame rather easily.

But the former D’Tigers captain is not new to adversity or challenges, he’s shown that he can adapt to different situations which is what makes him one of the best coaches in the league already despite only just in his first season.

