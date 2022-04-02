Iheanacho scoring for Leicester but not Nigeria proves that the Super Eagles have been misusing him

Iheanacho was on hand to finish off a sweeping counter-attacking move for Leicester City in the 63rd minute against Manchester United when he headed home a cross from James Maddison.

The goal and Iheanacho’s overall performance was indicative of how systems can affect players positively and negatively.

He displayed high-level predatory instincts to sneak in ahead of Alex Telles and send his diving header the opposite direction of David De Gea. That right there is a centre forward, maybe not an outright one but definitely not the number 10 Nigerian coaches seem to mistake him for.

In the away game against Ghana, Iheanacho started behind Victor Osimhen in a 4-2-1-3 rather than alongside him in a 4-4-2.

The idea was good but just as Gernot Rohr before Augustine Eguavoen found out, it does not suit Iheanacho well. What happens is that coaches tend to get carried away with his technical ability and feel like playing him up front might be wasting that.

While that is true, they ignored the fact that Iheanachois a reactive player and not an initiator, number 10s are required to make things happen, strikers can just loaf around and hope for the best.

That was evident in his performance today despite the goal, Iheanacho touched the ball 45 times, attempted two dribbles and took three shots of which one was on target but he scored despite not being overly involved.

Evidently, Iheanacho plays better without pressure, when he knows it’s okay to just hang around and pick his moments, that is when he ironically produces.

Not to call him lazy but he isn’t the Osimhen type, this is not the guy that chases every loose ball or always demands the ball so he can make things happen.

A lot of his goals for Leicester have come from counter-attacks because Brendan Rodgers has figured out Iheanacho hardly does anything from static positions.

Going forward with the Super Eagles, there has to be mobility if we are to see Iheanacho’s very best. The next coach must build a system with urgency and movement to enable Iheanacho to shine and the rest of the team at large.