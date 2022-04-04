How Nigerian basketball legend Hakeem Olajuwon used to dominate the NBA during Ramadan

This includes Muslim sports stars as the fasting period usually falls within the active season in most if not all professional sports.

And while it seems near impossible to imagine players performing at the highest level of their sport without any food or water, multiple athletes have done just that in the past.

One of such athletes is Hakeem Olajuwon, the Nigerian NBA legend and Hall of Famer who not only maintained his normally high level but somehow found a way to elevate his game in the holy month.

Imago

Hakeem Olajuwon had multiple high-level Ramadan performances but the most memorable of them is that game in 1997 against the Chicago Bulls.

Michael Jordan and the Bulls rolled into Houston having already beaten the Rockets on the second day of Ramadan. The Bulls were expected to make light work of them again, especially since Hakeem would be fasting but that was not at all the case.

Pinterest

Hakeem ‘The Dream’ Olajuwon played 39 minutes in that game and recorded a monster stat line. Dream notched 32 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 blocks, and 4 steals, willing the Rockets to a 102-86 victory against the Bulls, all without Charles Barkley.

In case you still don’t quite grasp the greatness of the man in question, Hakeem Olajuwon was the real deal. ‘Dream’ was the first-round pick in the 1984 draft, selected ahead of Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley and the Rockets have no regrets about that decision.

Olajuwon went on to play 18 seasons in the NBA, averaging 21.8 points per game, 2.5 assists per game, 11.1 rebounds per game, 3.1 blocks per game, and 1.7 steals per game.

He retired as a 2x NBA champion, 12x All-Star, 3x block champion, 12x All-NBA, 9x All-Defensive, 2x Defensive Player of the year, 1x MVP, 2x Finals MVP, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

Ex NBA

He is a living-breathing example of how religion and sports can coexist, never letting his success affect his faith and vice versa.

In the 1994/95 season, Hakeem played 72 regular-season games, averaging 39.6 minutes per game and 15 of those games fell within the fasting period.

Olajuwon averaged 29 points and 10 rebounds while playing 37.9 minutes per game during the fast as well as 3.9 assists and 3.3 blocks per game. He would go on to win his second NBA Championship later that season.

Getty Images

Hakeem’s ex-teammate, Robert Horry was in awe of his ability to perform while fasting. “I always felt bad for him. I don’t mean for that to come across wrong, but when you are playing an NBA game, you gotta have massive reserves of energy,” Horry said.

In 95/96, Hakeem played 13 games during Ramadan, averaging 40.5 minutes, 26.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists and blocks each per game.

The following season in 96/97, 34-year old Hakeem played 14 games during Ramadan, averaging 37.3 minutes per game and putting up 25.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 blocks and steals each within that time.

Imago

Hakeem Olajuwon is just one example of professional athletes turning Ramadan into an advantage rather than a disadvantage, there have been many more in different sports.