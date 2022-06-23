"He's didn't contribute to the Scudetto this season" - Why Calhanoglu is right about Ibrahimovic

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has taken several brutal shots at his ex-teammate, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Hakan Calhanoglu got into a heated war of words with Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Hakan Calhanoglu got into a heated war of words with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter Milan's Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has launched a verbal attack on AC Milan and Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Recommended articles

Calhanoglu criticised Ibrahimovic for his behaviour in relation to AC Milan's recent Scudetto triumph and made comments about the character of his former teammate.

Ibrahimovic had asked the Milan fans to send Calhanoglu a message after the club sealed the title in a bid to taunt the Turk for leaving to join their city rivals who were the defending champions at the time.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated the Scudetto win
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated the Scudetto win Daily Star

The 28-year-old has now fired back as cited by FcInternews, Calhanoglu wanted all the smoke and minced no words in attacking 40-year-old Ibrahimovic.

Reactions as AC Milan thrash Sassuolo 3-0 to win Scudetto

Is Ibrahimovic's Serie A win at AC Milan worthier than Ronaldo's title with Juventus?

How Calhanoglu played for the last two league winners and still never won a Scudetto himself

“He’s a 40-year-old man, I wouldn’t have done that if I was his age, he’s not 18. He likes to be at the centre of attention," Calhanoglu said.

Hakan Calhanoglu has had enough of Ibrahimovic
Hakan Calhanoglu has had enough of Ibrahimovic Pulse Nigeria

The mercurial midfielder didn't stop there, "This year he didn’t contribute to the Scudetto, he practically didn’t play at all. But he does everything to attract the attention of the fans."

“I don’t care at all, it’s not fair for a person who always calls me when I’m in Milan, who wants to go out for dinner and ride a motorcycle with me," the Inter player said.

Calhanogl rounded up his passionate rebuttal on a personal note, "I respected him. He also wrote about me in his book, he had to write these things otherwise his book would’ve been empty. I won’t answer him, it’s better not to answer. ”

There is no denying the fact that AC Milan fans and players have the right to feel betrayed by Calhanoglu, he was a key player and he left to join their direct rivals who had just won the league, his ridicule was very much expected and deserved.

Hakan Calhanoglu has played for both Milan clubs in the last two seasons and still not won a Scudetto
Hakan Calhanoglu has played for both Milan clubs in the last two seasons and still not won a Scudetto Pulse Nigeria

But the Turkish International is 100% correct about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's role in the Scudetto and how the Swede has clung on to the headlines far more than he should have.

The 40-year-old striker missed a good chunk of the season with injury and scored eight goals in 27 games across all competitions last season.

That is a decent contribution, especially for someone his age and should be applauded as such but it appears Zlatan views himself as the catalyst for Milan's success.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Pulse Ghana

Not only is that untrue, it is also unfair to the players who actually helped Milan win the Scudetto, the likes of Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Sandra Tonali and of course Rafael Leao pretty much carried the team to the title with stellar individual displays.

Ultimately it was a team effort and they couldn't have won without everybody, Zlatan included but the 40-year-old clearly believes he still is the star of the show, which is what Calhanoglu was right about.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Matthias Koch

    Taiwo Awoniyi to Nottingham Forest: Good or bad move?

  • Hakan Calhanoglu got into a heated war of words with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    "He's didn't contribute to the Scudetto this season" - Why Calhanoglu is right about Ibrahimovic

  • Newcastle should target and sign these three Nigerian stars

    3 Super Eagles stars for Newcastle to realistically target in the new era

Recommended articles

Golden Eaglets battle ready for final against Burkina Faso

Golden Eaglets battle ready for final against Burkina Faso

Daily jackpots in 1xBet promotion

Daily jackpots in 1xBet promotion

'We've finished as high as we could in every single race'- George Russell defends Sir Lewis Hamilton, praises his work ethic

'We've finished as high as we could in every single race'- George Russell defends Sir Lewis Hamilton, praises his work ethic

Taiwo Awoniyi to Nottingham Forest: Good or bad move?

Taiwo Awoniyi to Nottingham Forest: Good or bad move?

Zinedine Zidane tips Real Madrid striker Benzema to win Ballon d'Or race

Zinedine Zidane tips Real Madrid striker Benzema to win Ballon d'Or race

'I know how that book ends'- Israel Adesanya kills any hope of trilogy fight with Robert Whittaker

'I know how that book ends'- Israel Adesanya kills any hope of trilogy fight with Robert Whittaker

Trending

6 Africans who could be considered for CAF Men's Player of the Year award

6 Africans who could be considered for CAF Men's Player of the Year
PREMIER LEAGUE

Which of England’s top six clubs have the worst start to the 2022/23 season?

Premier League's top six all have tough matches to start the 2022/23 season
COMMENT

Sadio Mane is a good signing for Bayern Munich but he CANNOT replace Lewandowski

Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich with Robert Lewandowski on the way out
COMMENT

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is too big for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal

Victor Osimhen deserves a big move, slightly bigger than Mikel Arteta's Arsenal