SUPER EAGLES: Emmanuel Dennis is Everton's most logical replacement for Richarlison

The good news is Everton have a good number of like-for-like replacements to target and no shortage of funds in their bid to replace the departed Brazilian.

Of those numerous options, none fits more as a direct replacement than Nigerian forward, Emmanuel Dennis and here's why.

Dennis and Richarlison share similarities

Just like Richarlison, Emmanuel Dennis is primarily a left-winger that can play down the middle and function on the right as well, an offensive Swiss army knife with an eye for goal.

Both players prefer to play as inverted wingers and inside forwards, cutting in on their deadly right foot but also having enough dynamism to their game to know when to confuse the defence by taking it the other way.

Both 25-year-olds also share a similar career trajectory as Richarlison got his first taste of Premier League football with Watford after joining from Fluminense in the summer of 2017.

The Brazilian impressed enough in his debut season with five goals and assists each to get snapped up by Everton almost immediately which is similar to what is playing out with Dennis' career.

Dennis might just be an upgrade

Richarlison scored five goals and five assists in his one and only season for Watford and Everton were convinced to spend £35 million to bring him to Goodison Park in 2018.

Dennis doubled that tally with 10 goals and six assists in his first and most likely only season with Watford, an indication that he may be more prolific than Richarlison.

In four seasons at Everton, Richarlison never surpassed the 13-goal mark, a tally which he hit in his first two Premier League seasons for Everton and hasn't managed since then.

Playing in a much worse team, Dennis has already scored 10 goals in his debut Premier League, imagine how much more he will score in a decent team like Everton.

The best part is, Dennis is still estimated to cost less than the £35 million Everton paid for Richarlison four years ago despite the crazy nature of today's transfer market.