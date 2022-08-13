PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Manchester United should forget Arnautovic and focus on Emmanuel Dennis

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Emmanuel Dennis is set to join Nottingham Forest for £20 million but here's why Manchester United should hijack the move

Emmanuel Dennis would be a better target for Manchester United than Arnautovic
Emmanuel Dennis would be a better target for Manchester United than Arnautovic

Manchester United are currently in the market for a striker and have been linked with multiple names including Marko Arnautovic and more recently Mauro Icardi.

The English giants put in a bid for Arnautovic but were turned down by Bologna and are now being linked with Paris Saint Germain’s Mauro Icardi.

However, instead of signing 33-year-old Arnautovic and a washed-up Icardi, Manchester United would be better served to target Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis.

An argument could be made that Emmanuel Dennis is not a Manchester United-level forward which may be true despite his exploits in the Premier League for Watford last season.

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis
Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis Imago

But neither are Arnautovic, Icardi and even Dennis' teammate at Watford, Ismaila Sarr, the Senegalese International who has been recently linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are already punching well below their weight in the transfer market in terms of the forwards they are being linked to so far, if they're going to sign a player less than their usual profile to be an extra attacking option, why not sign one that can actually impact the team.

Arnautovic is 33 years old and even in his prime years was an average player at best, he has little to nothing to offer Manchester United in 2022 but they still tried to sign him for £14 million.

Manchester United's bid for Marko Arnautovic has been rejected by Bologna
Manchester United's bid for Marko Arnautovic has been rejected by Bologna Pulse Sports

The price tag on Dennis right now is reported to be £20 million, it makes sense for Manchester United to pay a little extra for a 24-year-old with a proven track record in the Premier League and even more potential to improve and grow into the calibre of players that could be a regular for the club.

Multiple reports suggest that Dennis is headed to another newly-promoted team in Nottingham Forest for a reported £20 million transfer fee.

Emmanuel Dennis is PulseSPORTS30 #7
Emmanuel Dennis is PulseSPORTS30 #7 Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian international impressed in his first Premier League season last campaign having joined Watford who had also just been newly promoted and contributing 10 goals and six assists.

If the Super Eagles star could perform that well in a poor team that got relegated instantly, imagine how much more he can contribute in a team like Manchester United where he would be surrounded by quality players.

In fact, it is rather surprising that Dennis remained available in the transfer window till now despite contributing 50% of Watford's total Premier League goals last season as he scored or assisted 16 of their 32 total league goals.

Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus) Pulse Nigeria

He can definitely do better than Nottingham Forest and perhaps Manchester United can hijack the deal, it wouldn't be difficult for Dennis to dump the newcomers for a historically big team.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Emmanuel Dennis would be a better target for Manchester United than Arnautovic

    Why Manchester United should forget Arnautovic and focus on Emmanuel Dennis

  • Bet9ja offers odds on the Premier League matchday 2 fixtures

    Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan won their 19th Scudetto last season

    Pulse Sports predicts downfall of Milan, Serie A's top 4 this season

Recommended articles

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Why Manchester United should forget Arnautovic and focus on Emmanuel Dennis

Why Manchester United should forget Arnautovic and focus on Emmanuel Dennis

Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

Cameroon-born 17-year-old striker Moukoko scores late winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

Cameroon-born 17-year-old striker Moukoko scores late winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

10-man Watford beat Kompany's Burnley to go top without Emmanuel Dennis

10-man Watford beat Kompany's Burnley to go top without Emmanuel Dennis

What did Oshoala say after receiving a nomination for the Ballon d'Or?

What did Oshoala say after receiving a nomination for the Ballon d'Or?

Trending

Frank Lampard played Alex Iwobi as a central midfielder just as Jose Peseiro does for the Super Eagles
SUPER EAGLES

Frank Lampard follows Jose Peseiro's lead by playing Iwobi in Central midfield

Nigerian youngsters to watch this season

Nigerian youngsters who could break into Super Eagles squad this season

Premier League 2022/23 week 1 preview and predictions
BETTING

How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend

The odds for the 2022/23 Premier League top four race
BETTING

What teams will make the 2022/23 Premier League top 4?