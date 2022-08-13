Why Manchester United should forget Arnautovic and focus on Emmanuel Dennis

The English giants put in a bid for Arnautovic but were turned down by Bologna and are now being linked with Paris Saint Germain’s Mauro Icardi.

However, instead of signing 33-year-old Arnautovic and a washed-up Icardi, Manchester United would be better served to target Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis.

Why Emmanuel Dennis?

An argument could be made that Emmanuel Dennis is not a Manchester United-level forward which may be true despite his exploits in the Premier League for Watford last season.

But neither are Arnautovic, Icardi and even Dennis' teammate at Watford, Ismaila Sarr, the Senegalese International who has been recently linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are already punching well below their weight in the transfer market in terms of the forwards they are being linked to so far, if they're going to sign a player less than their usual profile to be an extra attacking option, why not sign one that can actually impact the team.

Arnautovic is 33 years old and even in his prime years was an average player at best, he has little to nothing to offer Manchester United in 2022 but they still tried to sign him for £14 million.

The price tag on Dennis right now is reported to be £20 million, it makes sense for Manchester United to pay a little extra for a 24-year-old with a proven track record in the Premier League and even more potential to improve and grow into the calibre of players that could be a regular for the club.

Emmanuel Dennis is headed to Nottingham Forest

Multiple reports suggest that Dennis is headed to another newly-promoted team in Nottingham Forest for a reported £20 million transfer fee.

The Nigerian international impressed in his first Premier League season last campaign having joined Watford who had also just been newly promoted and contributing 10 goals and six assists.

If the Super Eagles star could perform that well in a poor team that got relegated instantly, imagine how much more he can contribute in a team like Manchester United where he would be surrounded by quality players.

In fact, it is rather surprising that Dennis remained available in the transfer window till now despite contributing 50% of Watford's total Premier League goals last season as he scored or assisted 16 of their 32 total league goals.

