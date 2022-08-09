All you need to about Tottenham-bound Nigerian prodigy, Destiny Udogie

The Nigerian-Italian teenager is reportedly going to stay at Udinese on loan for a year before moving to England to join his new club next summer.

As superbly talented as Udogie is which prompted Tottenham to splash the big bucks on him, the youngster still remains a bit of an unknown entity to the majority of football fans.

Personal life

Iyenoma Destiny Udogie was born on 28 November 2002 in Verona, Italy to Nigerian parents which was where he began his football journey.

Udogie came through the ranks in the city of his birth, playing for local club Hellas Verona at every level until he made it to the first team in 2020.

Udinese would then snap him up in the summer of 2021 on a loan deal with an obligation to buy for €4 million.

Breakthrough prospect

The 2021/22 season was Udogie's breakout campaign as the youngster announced himself to mainstream Europe with some incredible productivity.

Udogie played 35 league games for Udinese last season and contributed eight goals from the left wing-back position, chipping in with five goals and three assists.

Only Christian Perisic with 10 for Inter Milan contributed more Serie A goals than Udogie among wing-backs last season, a superb achievement for a teenager in his first full season.

Udogie is adept in both attack and defence and has shown that he can function in multiple systems either as a left-back or his preferred left-wing-back position.

International career

Between 2018 and 2021, Destiny Udogie has played for Italy at every age grade level, making appearances for the under 16 17,18,19,20 and under 21 teams.

He is expected to take the next step into the senior national team as is the natural progression and the teenager has already expressed interest in donning the Azzurri colours despite being eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.