COMMENT

Cyriel Dessers’ imminent move to Cremonese proves Nigerian players are undervalued in the transfer market

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Despite having a superb season for Feyenoord, Cyriel Dessers is now set to join a newly-promoted Italian team.

Cyriel Dessers is reportedly on the move to Cremonese
Cyriel Dessers is reportedly on the move to Cremonese

Reports of Cyriel Dessers’ next move have been circulating the internet with the Super Eagles striker now apparently close to joining Cremonese.

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles striker spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Feyenoord where he scored 20 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Dessers also drew the attention of mainstream Europe with 10 goals in the inaugural season of the UEFA Europa Conference League, finishing as the competition’s top scorer and carrying Feyenoord to an unprecedented final.

When a player has the kind of season Dessers had at Feyenoord, it is only natural that transfer speculation surrounds him and he gets endlessly linked with a bigger move.

Cyriel Dessers: I dream of Serie A

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers to leave Feyenoord this summer

Dessers vs Onuachu - Belgian journalist offers solution to Genk's 'Nigerian problem'

The 27-year-old returned to his parent club KRC Genk after Feyenoord was priced out of a permanent transfer and even announced his return to Belgium with a goal on the opening day of the season in a 3-2 loss to Club Brugge.

Cyriel Dessers is keen for his future to be resolved (IMAGO/Belga/Bruno Fahy)
Cyriel Dessers is keen for his future to be resolved (IMAGO/Belga/Bruno Fahy) Pulse Nigeria

For most players, that goal would signal a boost in their reputation and make the big clubs chase even harder but that is not the case for Dessers.

Barely two days after scoring for Genk against Club Brugge, the Super Eagles striker is reportedly heading to Italy to sign for Cremonese.

If the reports are true, the only notable positive of Dessers moving to Cremonese is the visibility that comes with playing in a top five European league.

Cremonese have only just been promoted to the Serie A and are odds-on favourites to make an instant return to Serie B which may hurt Dessers’ stock.

Cyriel Dessers is PulseSPORTS30 #6
Cyriel Dessers is PulseSPORTS30 #6 Pulse Nigeria

By making this risky move, it appears Dessers is willing to back himself to play well enough to attract bigger interest even if Cremonese does get relegated.

Playing on a bad team can hurt a player’s reputation and stock irreparably as seen in the case of Simy Nwankwo who also signed for a newly-promoted Serie A team which proved to be a downturn for his career.

Dessers’ failure to attract Europe’s top clubs despite performing well is the latest development in a worrying trend among Nigerian players.

Cyriel Dessers (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)
Cyriel Dessers (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire) Pulse Nigeria

Players like Paul Onuachu, Wilfried Ndidi and Emmanuel Dennis have struggled to earn much-deserved big moves despite excelling.

For context, Desserts is one of four players to have hit double figures in goals for Feyenoord last season, the other three have already moved on.

Colombian winger, Luis Sinisterra scored 23 goals and has been snapped up by Premier League club, Leeds United for €25 million.

Luis Sinisterra scored a beautiful effort to extend Feyenoord's lead in the tie
Luis Sinisterra scored a beautiful effort to extend Feyenoord's lead in the tie IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

Attacking midfielder Guus Til scored 21 goals on loan from Spartak Moscow and has now joined PSV Eindhoven while Dessers who scored 20 goals is heading to Cremonese.

The other stars of Feyenoord last season were Bryan Linsen who scored 17 goals and has now left to join Urawa Reds in a lucrative move to Japan and 20-year-old wonderkid Orkan Kokcu, the Turkish midfielder who is primed for a big transfer having been strongly linked to West Ham and Leicester City.

Somehow, Cyriel Dessers has struggled to draw the same level of attention as his peers which really makes one think about how Nigerian players tend to generally underperform in transfer windows.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Cyriel Dessers is reportedly on the move to Cremonese

    Cyriel Dessers’ imminent move to Cremonese proves Nigerian players are undervalued in the transfer market

  • Calvin Bassey is set to join Ajax from Rangers (IMAGO/Revierfoto)

    Calvin Bassey to Ajax is a sideways move at best

  • A disappointed Osimhen speaks to teammate and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly after the game.

    Koulibaly sale is Osimhen's cue to leave Napoli

Recommended articles

Cyriel Dessers’ imminent move to Cremonese proves Nigerian players are undervalued in the transfer market

Cyriel Dessers’ imminent move to Cremonese proves Nigerian players are undervalued in the transfer market

English club suspends transfer talks with Anthony Nwakaeme

English club suspends transfer talks with Anthony Nwakaeme

Liverpool stars Nunez, Becker and Diaz go fishing in Austria [Photos]

Liverpool stars Nunez, Becker and Diaz go fishing in Austria [Photos]

'Liverpool would never' - Fans heap praise on Bayern Munich over 'special' Sadio Mané treatment

'Liverpool would never' - Fans heap praise on Bayern Munich over 'special' Sadio Mané treatment

Pinnick teases Nigeria and Benin Republic collaboration for AFCON 2025

Pinnick teases Nigeria and Benin Republic collaboration for AFCON 2025

Waldrum's position is similar to Rohr's situation but what will the NFF do with the Super Falcons' coach?

Waldrum's position is similar to Rohr's situation but what will the NFF do with the Super Falcons' coach?