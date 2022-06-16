COMMENT

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is too big for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal

Tunde Young
Why Victor Osimhen should ignore Arsenal's N44 billion offer and either stay with Napoli or wait for a bigger club

Arsenal have reportedly put in a club-record £86million (N44 Billion) bid for Nigerian star Victor Osimhen as they aim to solve the striking problem at the club.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have both departed the club in the last six months, with Eddie Nketiah also still undecided on his future, leaving the Gunners with no real centre forward at the club right now.

Mikel Arteta is now turning his attention towards Osimhen, aiming to prize the Super Eagles star man from Napoli and bring him to the Emirates Stadium as the marquee signing.

And even though a move to the Premier League could be the next step in Osimhen's journey, here's why the African giant is way too big for Arsenal.

The cheesy Burna Boy reference in the last line does not invalidate the point that Victor Osimhen leaving Napoli to join Arsenal in 2022 is not a great idea.

It is possible that the Nigerian striker has seen similarly young strikers like Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez move to Manchester City and Liverpool respectively in the last two weeks and is now itching for his own big move, you know…"God when".

And while Arsenal still is a bigger club than Napoli, the gap between the two is not big enough for this to be Osimhen's much-anticipated big transfer.

For starters, Napoli will play in the UEFA Champions League next season while Arsenal slugs it out in the Europa League on Thursday nights, which in itself is already a big downgrade.

There's no doubt that an £86 million transfer to a historically big Premier League club like Arsenal is a tempting step up for Osimhen but there is reason to believe he can attract much bigger and serious clubs if he waits it out at Napoli.

With Dries Mertens ageing and Lorenzo Insigne gone, Victor Osimhen is primed to be Napoli's undisputed main man next season, if he isn't already.

If the Nigerian can stay injury-free and has a stellar Champions League campaign, next season is on course to be the best of his career and will shoot him to mainstream attention similarly to how Darwin Nunez attracted Liverpool through Benfica's UCL quarter-final run.

Then he can attract much bigger clubs for bigger transfer fees, probably the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich who will most likely be in the market for a striker because Benzema is old and Lewandowski is leaving.

The point is, Osimhen can do so much better than Arsenal if he just waits it out and doesn't rush at the first big offer that comes his way, next summer he might just be standing twice as tall.

Tunde Young

