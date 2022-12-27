COMMENT: Manchester United must now go all out for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

Gakpo had been constantly linked to Manchester United since the summer transfer window and while he opted to stay with PSV for the first half of the season, he will finally get his big Premier League move but to Liverpool instead.

This means Manchester United must now turn their attention someplace else in their quest to bolster their slim attacking options and here is why Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen should be the prime candidate.

Why Osimhen to United is a good idea

Not only is Osimhen the perfect Gakpo alternative for Manchester United, he is the player they should have been going all out for in the first place.

AFP

Manchester United needs a centre forward badly, especially since Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer at the club.

Gakpo could have filled that gap but his primary position is on the left wing where Manchester United currently have an overload of talent with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho.

Gakpo would have compounded rather than solved Erik Ten Hag’s problems but an out-and-out centre forward like Osimhen would fit like a glove.

Osimhen would come to Old Trafford as one of the best strikers in the world having already notched 10 goals and three assists in 14 games for Napoli so far this season.

The prolific Nigerian would give the Red Devils much-needed energy and pressing in attack, something Ronaldo just could not produce to Ten Hag’s satisfaction.

Osimhen is also the same age as Gakpo which makes the 23-year-old both a present and future investment.

Easier said than done

As perfect as it would be for Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen, there might be a few stumbling blocks hindering the move.

AFP

Not least of which is the potential transfer fee which is most likely going to be significantly higher than whatever they would have paid for Gakpo.

Liverpool have not confirmed the price they are paying for Gakpo but it is rumoured to be in the region of £45 million and £50 million.

Napoli paid €75 million to sign Osimhen from Lille in 2020 and they will be keen on making a significant profit if they were to sell their record signing.

AFP

Add to that the fact that January transfers are notoriously more difficult to negotiate and Napoli chairman Aurelio Di Laurentis who is known for playing hardball in the transfer market, this will by no means be easy for Manchester United.