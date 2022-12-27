ADVERTISEMENT

COMMENT: Manchester United must now go all out for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Victor Osimhen would be the perfect signing for Manchester United to make up for missing out on Cody Gakpo to Liverpool.

Manchester United should go for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo
Manchester United should go for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

Dutch international Cody Gakpo is going to be a Liverpool player after his club, PSV announced that an agreement has been reached with Liverpool for his signature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Gakpo had been constantly linked to Manchester United since the summer transfer window and while he opted to stay with PSV for the first half of the season, he will finally get his big Premier League move but to Liverpool instead.

This means Manchester United must now turn their attention someplace else in their quest to bolster their slim attacking options and here is why Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen should be the prime candidate.

Not only is Osimhen the perfect Gakpo alternative for Manchester United, he is the player they should have been going all out for in the first place.

Victor Osimhen is on fire for Napoli this season, scoring 10 goals in 14 appearances
Victor Osimhen is on fire for Napoli this season, scoring 10 goals in 14 appearances AFP

Manchester United needs a centre forward badly, especially since Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer at the club.

Gakpo could have filled that gap but his primary position is on the left wing where Manchester United currently have an overload of talent with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho.

Gakpo would have compounded rather than solved Erik Ten Hag’s problems but an out-and-out centre forward like Osimhen would fit like a glove.

Osimhen would come to Old Trafford as one of the best strikers in the world having already notched 10 goals and three assists in 14 games for Napoli so far this season.

The prolific Nigerian would give the Red Devils much-needed energy and pressing in attack, something Ronaldo just could not produce to Ten Hag’s satisfaction.

Osimhen is also the same age as Gakpo which makes the 23-year-old both a present and future investment.

As perfect as it would be for Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen, there might be a few stumbling blocks hindering the move.

Osimhen has been incredible since he put on the mask (IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency)
Osimhen has been incredible since he put on the mask (IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency) AFP

Not least of which is the potential transfer fee which is most likely going to be significantly higher than whatever they would have paid for Gakpo.

Liverpool have not confirmed the price they are paying for Gakpo but it is rumoured to be in the region of £45 million and £50 million.

Napoli paid €75 million to sign Osimhen from Lille in 2020 and they will be keen on making a significant profit if they were to sell their record signing.

Victor Osimhen is the most expensive player in Napoli history
Victor Osimhen is the most expensive player in Napoli history AFP

Add to that the fact that January transfers are notoriously more difficult to negotiate and Napoli chairman Aurelio Di Laurentis who is known for playing hardball in the transfer market, this will by no means be easy for Manchester United.

However, it would still signal serious intent if Manchester United went all out for Osimhen, money has never been a problem for them and the allure of Old Trafford and the club’s rich history could be enough to turn the player’s head in their favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Manchester United should go for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

    COMMENT: Manchester United must now go all out for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

  • David Datro Fofana has big shoes to fill in Didier Drogba and Erling Haaland

    Who is David Datro Fofana? - Chelsea’s new Drogba and what does he have in common with Haaland?

  • Edouard Mendy was right to turn down Chelsea's offer

    COMMENT: Edouard Mendy was right to reject Chelsea’s ‘disrespectful’ and perhaps even racist contract offer

Recommended articles

COMMENT: Manchester United must now go all out for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

COMMENT: Manchester United must now go all out for Osimhen after missing out on Gakpo

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah equals Liverpool legends with performance against Aston Villa

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah equals Liverpool legends with performance against Aston Villa

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: Easy way to cash out on Bet9ja for Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Easy way to cash out on Bet9ja for Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers

TRANSFERS: PSV in advanced talks to replace Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo

TRANSFERS: PSV in advanced talks to replace Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo

TRANSFERS: Arsenal's £55 million bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk not good enough for Shakhtar

TRANSFERS: Arsenal's £55 million bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk not good enough for Shakhtar

Oshoala scores ‘mad’ goal in comeback win over Poco Lee-led Entertainers

Oshoala scores ‘mad’ goal in comeback win over Poco Lee-led Entertainers

'Alvarez is more complete than Haaland and Mbappe' - Zamorano

'Alvarez is more complete than Haaland and Mbappe' - Zamorano

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edouard Mendy was right to turn down Chelsea's offer

COMMENT: Edouard Mendy was right to reject Chelsea’s ‘disrespectful’ and perhaps even racist contract offer

David Datro Fofana has big shoes to fill in Didier Drogba and Erling Haaland

Who is David Datro Fofana? - Chelsea’s new Drogba and what does he have in common with Haaland?

Is Didier Deschamps the managerial GOAT?

COMMENT: Where does Didier Deschamps rank among the greatest managers in football history?

Top 10 sports social media reactions

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports social media reactions