Forget Haaland, Cucurella and Phillips will be the most important signings for Manchester City

One of the most sought-after players in the world joining the reigning Premier League champions, it doesn't get much bigger than that, so Guardiola should be done with transfer activities.

But if reports are to be believed, the lavish spending Spanish tactician is not done adding to his already stacked squad as Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips also appear to be Etihad-bound.

And although these two guys combined cannot match Haaland for star power, other Premier League clubs should be more worried about their arrival because they will ultimately prove to be more important to the team.

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ

Haaland is a want, not a need

Everyone knows what Erling Haaland offers which is the goal-scoring ability at an impressively unusual frequency, especially for someone his age, his skill set will be massively helpful to any team in the world.

And while his goals will be very much welcomed and useful to Manchester City, they don't exactly need him, Haaland is a luxury buy and not an absolute necessity.

Manchester City

Manchester City won the league and scored 99 goals in the process last season, the most by any team, and all without a recognised number 9 for the majority of the season.

This team can produce goals from all around the pitch at will and this is a well-known fact whereas the signing of Kalvin Phillips and Marc Cucurella are necessities.

Plugging holes

Signing Kalvin Phillips is a necessity for City because 37-year-old Fernandinho is on his way out of the club after a nine-year spell and Ilkay Gundogan is also rumoured to be on the lookout for a move away from the Etihad.

AFP

But Phillips is beyond just another midfield body, the highly-coveted English International is a stylistic fit for Manchester City and would be the perfect midfield if not for flaws in his passing, something Pep Guardiola would love to improve.

As for Cucurella, he impressed last season and was Brighton's player of the season in his first year at the club and his qualities could prove useful to City in a position where they have been deficient for a while now.

Imago

Oleksander Zinchenko has so far proven to not be good enough while Benjamin Mendy's legal troubles continue to keep him out of the team which is why Joao Cancelo has been the default left-back despite being more comfortable on the other side.