TRANSFERS

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

7 famous players who are surprisingly still free agents two weeks into the 2022/23 football season

7 top free agents still searching for clubs in 2022
7 top free agents still searching for clubs in 2022

The 2022/23 season is now well and truly underway and most clubs have already finished with their transfer business despite the window still open till the end of the month.

However, several players still remain without a club, a good number of whom are well-known in the football world.

Here are 7 free agents still available to be signed this season without a transfer fee in no particular order.

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is still without a club following the expiration of his two-year contract with Manchester United.

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is still a free agent
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is still a free agent AFP

The 35-year-old has been linked with multiple teams including Nice, Villarreal and most recently Valencia and it is expected that he will eventually get signed as he still has some quality despite being old.

Brazilian left fullback Marcelo became a free agent this summer after 16 seasons at Real Madrid but is yet to find a new club.

Marcelo at his farewell ceremony
Marcelo at his farewell ceremony Twitter

The defender is 34 years old and intends to keep on playing but offers have reportedly been harder to come by than anticipated.

Another 34-year-old Brazilian without a club, Willian recently rescinded his contract at Corinthians because of threats to his life.

Willian Corinthians (Sports Press Photo IMAGO)
Willian Corinthians (Sports Press Photo IMAGO) Pulse Nigeria

The winger is reported to currently be training with English club Fulham where he is expected to sign on a free transfer.

Unlike other names on the list, Andrea Belotti is actually in and around his prime and the 28-year-old is assessing his options having become a free agent upon the expiration of his contract at Torino.

Andrea Belotti
Andrea Belotti AFP

Belotti is widely expected to join AS Roma as he favours a move there and they continue to find the best deal for all parties involved.

27-year-old midfielder Florian Grillitsch is one of the most attractive free agents as he is in his prime years and available without a transfer fee following the expiration of his contract at Hoffenheim.

Florian Grillitsch
Florian Grillitsch AFP

The Austrian international has been reported to be on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester United and also strongly linked with a move to Brighton.

Former Manchester United wonderkid Adnan Januzaj is now 27 years old and without a club having ran out his contract at Real Sociedad.

Belgian international Adnan Januzaj
Belgian international Adnan Januzaj AFP

The Belgian winger has been strongly linked with a move to Everton and West Ham are also said to be interested with manager David Moyes a big admirer because of their time together at Manchester United in 2013.

Another ex-Manchester United player, Juan Mata has been a free agent since the expiration of his contract in June but is yet to find a new club.

Juan Mata
Juan Mata AFP

The 34-year-old reportedly turned down offers from the United States in hopes of still playing at the top level which is proving tougher than he had envisaged.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

Jamilu Collins off injured, Semi Ajayi plays full 90 minutes in goalless clash between West Brom and Cardiff

Jamilu Collins off injured, Semi Ajayi plays full 90 minutes in goalless clash between West Brom and Cardiff

Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Ikpeba gives major reason why Arsenal will fumble Top 4 again this season

Ikpeba gives major reason why Arsenal will fumble Top 4 again this season

Watford extends contract for prospective Super Falcons playmaker

Watford extends contract for prospective Super Falcons playmaker

Ikpeba advises Manchester United to grant Cristiano Ronaldo his wishes

Ikpeba advises Manchester United to grant Cristiano Ronaldo his wishes

Trending

Nigerian youngsters to watch this season

Nigerian youngsters who could break into Super Eagles squad this season

Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku are scoring again after leaving Chelsea
COMMENT

Werner and Lukaku are scoring again - Was Chelsea the problem?

Bet9ja offers odds on the Premier League matchday 2 fixtures
BETTING

Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is will be one of Napoli's leading men this season
COMMENT

Osimhen is now Napoli's leading man but he is not Jesus