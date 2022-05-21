COMMENT

Cardiff signed the wrong Nigerian left-back from the German second division

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Cardiff City confirmed the signing of Jamilu Collins but here’s why they should have signed Chima Okoroji instead.

Crdiff should have signed Chima Okoroji instead of Jamilu Collins
Crdiff should have signed Chima Okoroji instead of Jamilu Collins

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins has sealed a move to Wales after confirming his transfer to Cardiff City as a free agent.

Recommended articles

The Welsh club which plays in the English Championship reached an agreement with Collins as his deal with Paderborn expires this summer.

Collins had spent the last five years with the German club and now the 27-year old is set for a new challenge with Cardiff.

Jamilu Collins (Instagram/Paderborn)
Jamilu Collins (Instagram/Paderborn) Instagram

But perhaps with a little better scouting, Cardiff could have found a better Nigerian left-back in the German Bundesliga 2, the very same league they poached Collins from.

Who is youngster Chima Okoroji who scored directly from a corner kick?

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins completes move to English league

Aribo and 4 other big omissions from the Europa League team of the season

Jamilu Collins and Chima Okoroji are both left full-backs with ties to Nigeria who played their club football in the German second division this season and in the last few years by extension.

Chima Okoroji and Jamilu Collins both played in the German second division this season
Chima Okoroji and Jamilu Collins both played in the German second division this season Pulse Nigeria

Beyond their primary positions, both players have also proven proficient in centre-back and even further up the pitch on the left wing.

27-year old Collins is a Nigerian international while 25-year old Okoroji is still eligible for Germany and England despite his very obvious Nigerian roots.

Okoroji only just finished his first season with Sandhausen having helped them escape relegation from the second tier.

And because they played in the same league, the comparison is more balanced and gives legitimate reasons to believe Okoroji is the better of both players.

Chima Okoroji
Chima Okoroji Imago

Jamilu Collins played in 20 league games out of a possible 34 for Paderborn this season while Chima Okoroji played in all but one for Sandhausen which underlines their importance to their respective teams.

They both scored one league goal each but while Collins managed three assists, Okoroji returned double of that tally.

The Sandhausen defender also had multiple standout moments this season such as scoring directly from a corner and assisting three times in one game against Nuremberg.

Chima Okoroji in action for Sandhausen
Chima Okoroji in action for Sandhausen Imago

Collins is no doubt better on the defensive end while Okoroji thrives while attacking which is the biggest divide between both players.

It is understandable that Cardiff signed Jamilu Collins though, he is more experienced and an overall solid defender and ultimately was a free agent while Okoroji still has two more years on his deal at Sandhausen.

But Okoroji being younger and more attack-minded gives him the higher ceiling and would have made him a worthy investment for Cardiff City.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Crdiff should have signed Chima Okoroji instead of Jamilu Collins

    Cardiff signed the wrong Nigerian left-back from the German second division

  • Joe Aribo and other big names excluded from Europa League team of the season

    Aribo and 4 other big omissions from the Europa League team of the season

  • Everton forward Richarlison hits back at Jamie Carragher on Twitter following comeback win over Crystal Palace in the rpremier league on Thursday night

    More footballers should call pundits out as Richarlison did to Carragher

Recommended articles

DFBPokal: 10-man RB Leipzig beat Freiburg on PK to

DFBPokal: 10-man RB Leipzig beat Freiburg on PK to

Reactions as Kylian Mbappe celebrates new PSG contract with hat-trick against Metz

Reactions as Kylian Mbappe celebrates new PSG contract with hat-trick against Metz

Reactions as Fiorentina ruin Chiellini's final game for Juventus

Reactions as Fiorentina ruin Chiellini's final game for Juventus

Reactions as Lyon dethrone Oshoala's Barcelona to re-claim UWCL trophy

Reactions as Lyon dethrone Oshoala's Barcelona to re-claim UWCL trophy

He's a £20m player - Rangers legend values Calvin Bassey highly

"He's a £20m player” - Rangers legend values Calvin Bassey highly

Oshoala suffers another final defeat as Lyon extend UWCL dominance with 8th title

Oshoala suffers another final defeat as Lyon extend UWCL dominance with 8th title

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

How Arsenal can still qualify for the Champions League

Arsenal can still beat Tottenham to a Champions League spot next season
COMMENT

Calvin Bassey's UEL masterclass a humbling lesson for Super Eagles fans

ZUMA Press
UEL

Aribo and 4 other big omissions from the Europa League team of the season

Joe Aribo and other big names excluded from Europa League team of the season
TRANSFERS

3 potential destinations for Aaron Wan-Bissaka after being exiled by new Manchester United boss Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag reportedly does not want Aaron Wan Bissaka at Manchester United