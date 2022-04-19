What to expect from Liverpool vs Manchester United

But beyond the excitement, there is a lot of potential to make money from this game which will be explored below.

Liverpool are favourites

Anyone with the slightest knowledge of football can probably tell just by looking at the table that Liverpool are the favourites for this game.

The Reds are valued at a healthy 1.45 odds for a home win which is entirely possible because United simply do not match up favourably with them right now.

United are also missing several key players including Cristiano Ronaldo for personal reasons as well as Fred, Cavani, Shaw and McTominay due to injury.

Liverpool also won the reverse fixture at Old Trafford 5-0 and tonight’s result might be similarly outrageous with the circumstances.

Bet on goals

Liverpool’s last four games have produced at least four goals each while United have achieved the same result in three of their previous six games.

Over 2.5 goals have been made available at 1.55 odds or you could go with over 3.5 goals at 2.30 odds.

To the bold and fearless, you could put your money on NG, that is no goal goal, meaning both teams cannot score in this game at 2.10 odds.