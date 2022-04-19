BETTING

What to expect from Liverpool vs Manchester United

Tunde Young
Previewing potential betting outcomes for the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah became the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history after his hat-trick helped Liverpool beat Manchester United 5-0
Liverpool will play hosts to Manchester United in the English Premier League tonight at Anfield which promises to be an exciting game.

But beyond the excitement, there is a lot of potential to make money from this game which will be explored below.

Anyone with the slightest knowledge of football can probably tell just by looking at the table that Liverpool are the favourites for this game.

The Reds are valued at a healthy 1.45 odds for a home win which is entirely possible because United simply do not match up favourably with them right now.

Ronaldo
Ronaldo Pulse

United are also missing several key players including Cristiano Ronaldo for personal reasons as well as Fred, Cavani, Shaw and McTominay due to injury.

Liverpool also won the reverse fixture at Old Trafford 5-0 and tonight’s result might be similarly outrageous with the circumstances.

Liverpool’s last four games have produced at least four goals each while United have achieved the same result in three of their previous six games.

Over 2.5 goals have been made available at 1.55 odds or you could go with over 3.5 goals at 2.30 odds.

Liverpool eliminated Benfica from the Champions league on Wednesday night
Liverpool eliminated Benfica from the Champions league on Wednesday night Imago

To the bold and fearless, you could put your money on NG, that is no goal goal, meaning both teams cannot score in this game at 2.10 odds.

With so many key players unavailable, it is difficult to see how United will score at Anfield tonight which makes it a possible outcome.

