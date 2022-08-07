BETTING

Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest and Aribo's Southampton are among the Premier League 2022/23 relegation contenders

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Bet9ja offers odds to predict and stake on which Premier League teams will be relegated in the 2022/23 season

Nottingham Forest and Southampton are expected to be in a relegation scrap this season
Nottingham Forest and Southampton are expected to be in a relegation scrap this season

The 2022/23 season is underway and as with every campaign before this, there is uncertainty about the identity of the three teams to be relegated to the Championship.

inRead

As always, there's a wide pool of candidates in the relegation zone in danger of going down and Bet9ja offers odds on the likelihood of that happening for each time.

In every Premier League season, the three newly-promoted teams are almost always the favourites to go straight back down and the odds agree with that assertion this season as well.

Bournemouth are the favourites to get relegated, valued at 1.65 odds to get relegated, Taiwo Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest at 2.05 odds and Fulham at 2.80 odds.

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat Getty Images

What teams will make the 2022/23 Premier League top 4?

Who will be the first Premier League manager to get sacked?

Who will be the top scorer for the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Joe Aribo's Southampton are valued at 2.90 odds to get relegated while Frank Onyeka's Brentford are at 3.65 odds to get a demotion to the second tier of English football.

Joe Aribo made his Premier League debut against Tottenham
Joe Aribo made his Premier League debut against Tottenham Pulse Nigeria

Everton are one of the favourites to go down and they have been valued at 3.90 odds to do so, just as Leeds United and Wolves who are both at 3.95 odds to go down.

The following teams are somewhat established in the Premier League but could also be in danger of relegation if something goes awry in the season.

Crystal Palace at 5.75 odds, Brighton at 9.00 odds, Aston Villa and Leicester City at 10.00 odds, West Ham at 23.00 odds and Newcastle at 34.00 odds to be relegated from the Premier League.

Bet9ja offers odds on the teams that could be potentially relegated from the 2022/23 Premier League season
Bet9ja offers odds on the teams that could be potentially relegated from the 2022/23 Premier League season Pulse Nigeria

Technically nothing is impossible but it is unfathomable that any of the Premier League's traditional top six would be involved in a relegation scrap, let alone get relegated.

Arsenal have been valued at 401.00 odds to get relegated for the first time in their long history, same as Manchester United at 501.00 odds.

Bet9ja offers odds on the teams that could be potentially relegated from the 2022/23 Premier League season
Bet9ja offers odds on the teams that could be potentially relegated from the 2022/23 Premier League season Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea and Tottenham are both at 1001 odds while Liverpool and Manchester City are at 2001 odds as the least likely teams to get relegated from the Premier League in 2022/23.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Nottingham Forest and Southampton are expected to be in a relegation scrap this season

    Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest and Aribo's Southampton are among the Premier League 2022/23 relegation contenders

  • Frank Lampard played Alex Iwobi as a central midfielder just as Jose Peseiro does for the Super Eagles

    Frank Lampard follows Jose Peseiro's lead by playing Iwobi in Central midfield

  • SportyBet offers odds on the Premier League 2022/23 golden boot

    Who will be the top scorer for the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Recommended articles

Team Nigeria now have 9 Gold, 8 Silver, 13 Bronze at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria now have 9 Gold, 8 Silver, 13 Bronze at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest and Aribo's Southampton are among the Premier League 2022/23 relegation contenders

Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest and Aribo's Southampton are among the Premier League 2022/23 relegation contenders

'Not good enough' - Aribo's manager lashes out following 4-1 defeat to Tottenham

'Not good enough' - Aribo's manager lashes out following 4-1 defeat to Tottenham

Sanusi makes season debut as Porto cruise to 5-1 victory over lowly Maritimo

Sanusi makes season debut as Porto cruise to 5-1 victory over lowly Maritimo

Italy star wants Victor Osimhen to become Napoli's leader

Italy star wants Victor Osimhen to become Napoli's leader

Reactions as PSG begin title defense with Clermont Foot rout

Reactions as PSG begin title defense with Clermont Foot rout

Trending

Maduka Okoye is no longer the first choice at club and national levels
COMMENT

Maduka Okoye is responsible for his problem but he can still turn it around

Who will win the Premier League 2022/23 managerial sack race
BETTING

Who will be the first Premier League manager to get sacked?

Premier League 2022/23 week 1 preview and predictions
BETTING

How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend

Here are some of the smartest buys you can make for your FPL team
FPL

Christian Eriksen, four other players to have in your FPL team