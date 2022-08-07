The 2022/23 season is underway and as with every campaign before this, there is uncertainty about the identity of the three teams to be relegated to the Championship.
Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest and Aribo's Southampton are among the Premier League 2022/23 relegation contenders
As always, there's a wide pool of candidates in the relegation zone in danger of going down and Bet9ja offers odds on the likelihood of that happening for each time.
The newly-promoted teams
In every Premier League season, the three newly-promoted teams are almost always the favourites to go straight back down and the odds agree with that assertion this season as well.
Bournemouth are the favourites to get relegated, valued at 1.65 odds to get relegated, Taiwo Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest at 2.05 odds and Fulham at 2.80 odds.
Likely candidates
Joe Aribo's Southampton are valued at 2.90 odds to get relegated while Frank Onyeka's Brentford are at 3.65 odds to get a demotion to the second tier of English football.
Everton are one of the favourites to go down and they have been valued at 3.90 odds to do so, just as Leeds United and Wolves who are both at 3.95 odds to go down.
Unlikely but possible
The following teams are somewhat established in the Premier League but could also be in danger of relegation if something goes awry in the season.
Crystal Palace at 5.75 odds, Brighton at 9.00 odds, Aston Villa and Leicester City at 10.00 odds, West Ham at 23.00 odds and Newcastle at 34.00 odds to be relegated from the Premier League.
Impossible…keep your money
Technically nothing is impossible but it is unfathomable that any of the Premier League's traditional top six would be involved in a relegation scrap, let alone get relegated.
Arsenal have been valued at 401.00 odds to get relegated for the first time in their long history, same as Manchester United at 501.00 odds.
Chelsea and Tottenham are both at 1001 odds while Liverpool and Manchester City are at 2001 odds as the least likely teams to get relegated from the Premier League in 2022/23.
