Match week nine of La Liga is upon us and with it comes another massive opportunity for our punters to stake and win big.
How to cashout from La Liga with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend
Bet9ja offers sure banker odds on El Clasico and other Spanish La Liga games this weekend
Here is a selection of the surest odds from this round of games in Spanish football's top flight with odds from Bet9ja to give you the best chance of winning this weekend.
Bet9ja odds for La Liga accumulator this weekend
Valencia vs Elche: Valencia to win @ 1.42 odds
Mallorca vs Sevilla: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.38 odds
Real Betis vs Almeria: Real Betis to win @ 1.58 odds
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Both teams to score @ 1.45 odds
Villarreal vs Osasuna: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.25 odds
Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad: Both teams to score @ 1.86 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 10.44 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Valencia v Elche
Saturday, October 15, 15:15 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Valencia to win
Odds: 1.49 on Bet9ja
Valencia have had a good start to the season and currently boast of the fourth-best home record in La Liga while Elche are bottom of the table with just two points having lost all their away matches so far this season.
Valencia are also currently on a three-game winning streak against Elche and have also won every home game they've ever played against them.
Mallorca v Sevilla
Saturday, October 15, 17:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals
Odds: 1.38 on Bet9ja
Mallorca head into this game having played over 1.5 goals in five of their eight league games so far while Sevilla have done so in every single game.
Seven of the last eight games between these two teams have produced at least two goals which is an indication of what is to come this Saturday.
Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad
Saturday, October 16, 13:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Both teams to score
Odds: 1.86 on Bet9ja
Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad are two goal-friendly teams known for scoring and conceding at will and this Sunday at Balaidos should be no different.
Celta Vigo have scored seven and conceded six in four home games so far while Real Sociedad have scored eight and conceded five on away soil.
Real Madrid v Barcelona
Sunday, October 16, 15:15 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Both teams to score
Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja
It's El Clasico weekend as the biggest football fixture in the world returns this Sunday and there's only one obvious bet to place here.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are joint-top of La Liga and the highest scorers in the league, four of the last five competitive games between them have also ended with both teams scoring.
Villarreal v Osasuna
Sunday, October 16, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals
Odds: 1.26 odds
Villarreal have become a high-scoring team with nine of their 14 games so far producing at least two goals while Osasuna have done so in seven out of nine games.
17 of the last 20 games between these two teams have produced at least two goals which justifies the over 1.5 goals selection in this game.
Real Betis v Almeria
Sunday, October 16, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Real Betis to win
Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja
Real Betis and Almeria are two teams on opposite ends of the La Liga table with the home side sitting fifth, 10 places ahead of the visitors in 15th.
Betis also have the best home record in La Liga so far, they're the only team with a 100% record at home having won every game while Almeria have only managed to pick up one point away from home in four games.