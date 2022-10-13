How to cashout from Serie A with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend

Here is a selection of the surest odds from the 10th round of games in Italian football's top flight with odds from Bet9ja to give you the best chance of winning this weekend.

Bet9ja odds for Serie A accumulator this weekend

Pulse Nigeria

Atalanta vs Sassuolo: Atalanta to win @ 1.67 odds

Inter Milan vs Salernitana: Inter Milan to win @ 1.32 odds

Napoli vs Bologna: Napoli to win @ 1.27 odds

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan: AC Milan to win @ 1.57 odds

Torino vs Juventus: Juventus to win or draw @ 1.35 odds

Sampdoria vs AS Roma: Over 1.5 @ 1.28 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.60 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Torino v Juventus

Saturday, October 15, 17:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Juventus double chance

Odds: 1.35 on Bet9ja

Juventus have not started this season well but neither have their Turin rivals, Torino, with both teams only separated by two points in mid-table positions.

Pulse Nigeria

Juventus are on a 16-game unbeaten run in this fixture which Torino have not won since 2015, a run that will most likely continue this Saturday.

Atalanta v Sassuolo

Saturday, October 15, 19:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Atalanta to win

Odds: 1.67 on Bet9ja

Nine games into the season, Atalanta are the second-best team in Italy as they are yet to lose and are expected to beat Sassuolo who sit mid-table.

Pulse Nigeria

Atalanta also have a solid home record against Sassuolo having won the last six home games and last lost to them at home in 2014.

Inter Milan v Salernitana

Sunday, October 16, 11:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Inter Milan to win

Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja

Inter Milan have had an underwhelming start to the Serie A season with five wins and four defeats so far but they should still have too much for Salernitana on Sunday.

Imago

Inter won both games against Salernitana last season 5-0 each, and although this time it may not be just as emphatic, a win is still the most likely result.

Napoli v Bologna

Sunday, October 16, 17:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Napoli

Odds: 1.27 on Bet9ja

Napoli currently sits top of Serie A after an unbeaten start to the season in which they have only dropped four points so far and now they will face 17th-place Bologna.

Pulse Nigeria

Napoli have won their last four games against Bologna and are more likely to extend it to five.

Hellas Verona v AC Milan

Sunday, October 16, 19:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: AC Milan to win

Odds: 1.57 odds

Struggling Hellas Verona will host reigning champions, AC Milan in what is expected to be an easy win for the away team both on current form and historically.

Twitter

Hellas Verona are currently in the relegation zone while AC Milan are fifth on the log having won the last three games against Hellas Verona.

Sampdoria v Roma

Monday, October 17, 17:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja

Sampdoria have been in poor form to start the season, currently sitting bottom of the table and conceding a lot which makes Over 1.5 goals a strong possibility.

Pulse Nigeria