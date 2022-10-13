BETTING

How to cashout from Serie A with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Bet9ja offers sure banker odds on the Italian Serie A games this weekend

Serie A betting tips
Serie A betting tips

Serie A action returns this weekend and with it comes another massive opportunity for our punters to stake and win big.

Read Also

Here is a selection of the surest odds from the 10th round of games in Italian football's top flight with odds from Bet9ja to give you the best chance of winning this weekend.

Bet9ja accumulator for Serie A this weekend
Bet9ja accumulator for Serie A this weekend Pulse Nigeria

Atalanta vs Sassuolo: Atalanta to win @ 1.67 odds

Inter Milan vs Salernitana: Inter Milan to win @ 1.32 odds

Napoli vs Bologna: Napoli to win @ 1.27 odds

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan: AC Milan to win @ 1.57 odds

Torino vs Juventus: Juventus to win or draw @ 1.35 odds

Sampdoria vs AS Roma: Over 1.5 @ 1.28 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.60 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Saturday, October 15, 17:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Juventus double chance

Odds: 1.35 on Bet9ja

Juventus have not started this season well but neither have their Turin rivals, Torino, with both teams only separated by two points in mid-table positions.

Juventus will be looking to return to winning ways against Torino
Juventus will be looking to return to winning ways against Torino Pulse Nigeria

Juventus are on a 16-game unbeaten run in this fixture which Torino have not won since 2015, a run that will most likely continue this Saturday.

Saturday, October 15, 19:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Atalanta to win

Odds: 1.67 on Bet9ja

Nine games into the season, Atalanta are the second-best team in Italy as they are yet to lose and are expected to beat Sassuolo who sit mid-table.

Ademola Lookman charges Atalanta to keep momentum going
Ademola Lookman charges Atalanta to keep momentum going Pulse Nigeria

Atalanta also have a solid home record against Sassuolo having won the last six home games and last lost to them at home in 2014.

Sunday, October 16, 11:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Inter Milan to win

Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja

Inter Milan have had an underwhelming start to the Serie A season with five wins and four defeats so far but they should still have too much for Salernitana on Sunday.

Inter Milan are expected to win comfortably against Salernitana
Inter Milan are expected to win comfortably against Salernitana Imago

Inter won both games against Salernitana last season 5-0 each, and although this time it may not be just as emphatic, a win is still the most likely result.

Sunday, October 16, 17:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Napoli

Odds: 1.27 on Bet9ja

Napoli currently sits top of Serie A after an unbeaten start to the season in which they have only dropped four points so far and now they will face 17th-place Bologna.

Osimhen scored his first Champions League goal for Napoli against Ajax
Osimhen scored his first Champions League goal for Napoli against Ajax Pulse Nigeria

Napoli have won their last four games against Bologna and are more likely to extend it to five.

Sunday, October 16, 19:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: AC Milan to win

Odds: 1.57 odds

Struggling Hellas Verona will host reigning champions, AC Milan in what is expected to be an easy win for the away team both on current form and historically.

AC Milan will be looking to build on their impressive win against Juventus in Serie A
AC Milan will be looking to build on their impressive win against Juventus in Serie A Twitter

Hellas Verona are currently in the relegation zone while AC Milan are fifth on the log having won the last three games against Hellas Verona.

Monday, October 17, 17:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja

Sampdoria have been in poor form to start the season, currently sitting bottom of the table and conceding a lot which makes Over 1.5 goals a strong possibility.

Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis
Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis Pulse Nigeria

All of Sampdoria's last seven games have produced at least two goals while Roma have done so in 10 of their last 11 games.

Topics:
Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday

De Gea shower praises on Super Eagles goalkeeper Uzoho after masterclass in Man United win

De Gea shower praises on Super Eagles goalkeeper Uzoho after masterclass in Man United win

VIDEO: 'I am happy' - Uzoho says despite losing 1-0 to Man United in the Europa League

VIDEO: 'I am happy' - Uzoho says despite losing 1-0 to Man United in the Europa League

How to cashout from Serie A with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend

How to cashout from Serie A with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend

How to cashout from La Liga with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend

How to cashout from La Liga with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend

'If na Ghana Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia

'If na Ghana Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia

Trending

UEFA Europa League betting tips
BETTING

These 5 Europa League games will win you cool cash

UEFA Europa Conference League betting tips
BETTING

3 UEFA Europa Conference League games you should carry in your ticket today

UEFA Champions League betting tips
BETTING

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League games

Serie A betting tips
BETTING

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for the Italian Serie A this weekend