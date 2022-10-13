How to cashout from Serie A with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend

Serie A action returns this weekend and with it comes another massive opportunity for our punters to stake and win big.
Here is a selection of the surest odds from the 10th round of games in Italian football's top flight with odds from Bet9ja to give you the best chance of winning this weekend.
Atalanta vs Sassuolo: Atalanta to win @ 1.67 odds
Inter Milan vs Salernitana: Inter Milan to win @ 1.32 odds
Napoli vs Bologna: Napoli to win @ 1.27 odds
Hellas Verona vs AC Milan: AC Milan to win @ 1.57 odds
Torino vs Juventus: Juventus to win or draw @ 1.35 odds
Sampdoria vs AS Roma: Over 1.5 @ 1.28 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.60 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Torino v Juventus
Saturday, October 15, 17:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Juventus double chance
Odds: 1.35 on Bet9ja
Juventus have not started this season well but neither have their Turin rivals, Torino, with both teams only separated by two points in mid-table positions.
Juventus are on a 16-game unbeaten run in this fixture which Torino have not won since 2015, a run that will most likely continue this Saturday.
Atalanta v Sassuolo
Saturday, October 15, 19:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Atalanta to win
Odds: 1.67 on Bet9ja
Nine games into the season, Atalanta are the second-best team in Italy as they are yet to lose and are expected to beat Sassuolo who sit mid-table.
Atalanta also have a solid home record against Sassuolo having won the last six home games and last lost to them at home in 2014.
Inter Milan v Salernitana
Sunday, October 16, 11:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Inter Milan to win
Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja
Inter Milan have had an underwhelming start to the Serie A season with five wins and four defeats so far but they should still have too much for Salernitana on Sunday.
Inter won both games against Salernitana last season 5-0 each, and although this time it may not be just as emphatic, a win is still the most likely result.
Napoli v Bologna
Sunday, October 16, 17:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Napoli
Odds: 1.27 on Bet9ja
Napoli currently sits top of Serie A after an unbeaten start to the season in which they have only dropped four points so far and now they will face 17th-place Bologna.
Napoli have won their last four games against Bologna and are more likely to extend it to five.
Hellas Verona v AC Milan
Sunday, October 16, 19:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: AC Milan to win
Odds: 1.57 odds
Struggling Hellas Verona will host reigning champions, AC Milan in what is expected to be an easy win for the away team both on current form and historically.
Hellas Verona are currently in the relegation zone while AC Milan are fifth on the log having won the last three games against Hellas Verona.
Sampdoria v Roma
Monday, October 17, 17:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals
Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja
Sampdoria have been in poor form to start the season, currently sitting bottom of the table and conceding a lot which makes Over 1.5 goals a strong possibility.
All of Sampdoria's last seven games have produced at least two goals while Roma have done so in 10 of their last 11 games.