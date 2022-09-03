BETAMARKET

How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

How Bet9ja odds from the English second division can make you rich this weekend

The eighth round of games in the English Championship are already underway and with it comes fresh opportunities for punters to make money from the juicy odds on Bet9ja.

So whether you're playing physically in a Bet9ja shop or just bet online, these are the best odds to bet on from selected games in the English Championship this weekend with our free super tips.

The home team is valued here at 1.27 odds on Bet9ja for a simple win or draw which is good because Blackburn are quite solid at home but another viable option is over 1.5 goals at 1.28 odds.

Norwich have been valued at 1.78 odds to win at home in this game in what is probably the most value for money in the league this weekend.

Norwich City are back in the Championship
Norwich City are back in the Championship AFP

The home team is currently third on the table with four wins so far in stark contrast to their opponents who sit comfortably bottom with only one point, it's a wonder Norwich's odds are so high in the first place because this looks like a sure straight win for them.

The game between Swansea and QPR could potentially produce a lot of goals, both teams to score at 1.73 odds on Bet9ja or the simple over 1.5 goals option at 1.28 odds are the best options to stake on here.

Leon Balogun joins QPR
Leon Balogun joins QPR QPR

Millwall have a good home form in the league so far and have also only ever lost one home game to Cardiff in their history which makes a home win at 2.14 odds or a home double chance at 1.23 odds the best betting options.

Bet on goals in this one with both teams to score valued by Bet9ja at a healthy 1.89 odds and over 1.5 goals available at 1.31 odds for the taking.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

