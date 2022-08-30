BETAMARKET

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Bet9ja offers odds on all 10 Premier League match week 5 games this midweek

Premier League betting tips
Premier League betting tips

English Premier League action continues this midweek with 10 games spread across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday offering punters ample opportunities to stake and win.

Recommended articles

Here are the most viable options backed with odds culled from Bet9ja to stake on and give punters the best chance of winning big.

Chelsea to win away at Southampton is perhaps the most likely option from the four games on Tuesday night, available on Bet9ja at 1.68 odds.

Over 2.5 goals in that game is valued at 1.70 odds while a simple over 1.5 goals option is available at 1.21 odds on Bet9ja.

Chelsea will play away at Southampton on Tuesday
Chelsea will play away at Southampton on Tuesday Imago

Fulham will host Brighton and the best bet is over 1.5 goals at 1.30 odds and the same applies to Crystal Palace v Brentford which is valued at 1.32 odds for over 1.5 goals.

The only other game on Tuesday night is at Elland Road where Leeds United are valued at 2.14 odds for a likely win at home to Everton or a simple home double chance at 1.31 odds on Bet9ja.

Arsenal are valued at 1.48 odds to win at home to Aston Villa in what is one of the bankers of the match week.

Arsenal are the form team of the Premier League so far
Arsenal are the form team of the Premier League so far Pulse Nigeria

Manchester City are at a measly 1.08 odds for a pretty much guaranteed home win against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest but there are other ways to boost the odds in your favour.

Manchester City home win to nil at 1.69 odds on Bet9ja while they are also valued at 1.63 odds to win both halves.

Manchester City recorded a 4-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace on Saturday
Manchester City recorded a 4-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace on Saturday Manchester City

Wolves to win away at Bournemouth is available at 2.20 odds which is plausible as Bournemouth are currently without a coach but the faint-hearted are welcome to try a double chance on Wolves at 1.29 odds.

West Ham play hosts to Tottenham in a London derby which favours the in-form away team at 2.06 odds to win but both teams to score at 1.61 odds on Bet9ja.

Topics:
Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

Reactions as Arsenal U-15 team beat Women's team 5-0 in friendly fixture [Video]

Reactions as Arsenal U-15 team beat Women's team 5-0 in friendly fixture [Video]

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Asisat Oshoala returns from injury, trains with Barcelona Femeni [Photos]

Asisat Oshoala returns from injury, trains with Barcelona Femeni [Photos]

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

Peter Olayinka celebrates wife on birthday [Photos]

Peter Olayinka celebrates wife on birthday [Photos]

Trending

Umar Sadiq Antonio Rudiger (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)

Nigerian Player Review: Sadiq hot and cold, Iwobi world-class, Osimhen wasteful

James Milner took Virgil Van Dijk to task for his defending during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United
SOLACE

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Kelechi Iheanacho has played a cameo role for most of his time at Leicester City

Is it time for Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho to leave Leicester City?

Premier League betting tips
BETAMARKET

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games