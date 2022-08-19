Another weekend of Premier League action is upon us with 10 games in match week 3 of the 2022/23 season offering punters multiple opportunities to cash out.
Bet9ja offers juicy odds on Premier League games this weekend
Bet9ja odds reveal the best betting options for all 10 Premier League match week 3 games
Here is what to expect from each of the 10 games from Saturday to Monday and the best bets to be placed in each game.
Tottenham v Wolves
Tottenham to win at home in Saturday's early kickoff to Wolves is the surest bet here at 1.43 odds on Bet9ja as Spurs have started the season well, in contrast to Wolves who drew one and lost the other of their two league games so far.
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Over 1.5 goals market between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa is at 1.35 odds on Bet9ja, GG at 1.82 odds is a decent market to bet on as well.
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Over 1.5 goals in this game is available at 1.33 odds on Bet9ja which is good value for money and would work well in an accumulator.
Leicester City v Southampton
Both teams to score at the King Power Stadium is available at 1.55 odds on Bet9ja which has been the outcome in the previous three games between Leicester City and Southampton.
Fulham v Brentford
Both Fulham and Brentford to score in this game at Craven Cottage is available at 1.68 odds, over 1.5 goals at 1.25 odds is another decent betting option.
Bournemouth v Arsenal
Arsenal to win away at Bournemouth is available at 1.46 odds on Bet9ja, over 2.5 goals at 1.75 odds is also a decent option.
West Ham v Brighton
Over 1.5 goals in the game between West Ham and Brighton is available at 1.25 odds while both teams to score at 1.70 odds on Bet9ja is also a great option to bet on.
Leeds United v Chelsea
Leeds United have started the season well but are still expected to lose at home to Chelsea with Thomas Tuchel's men valued at 1.56 odds for the win on Bet9ja.
Newcastle v Manchester City
Manchester City are valued at 1.35 odds on Bet9ja to win away at Newcastle where they've won in the last three visits but over 2.5 goals at 1.61 odds is perhaps the safer option.
Manchester United v Liverpool
Liverpool to win away at Manchester United on Monday is a very likely outcome at 1.63 odds especially since the home team has lost both of their games so far this season.