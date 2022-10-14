VALUE BETS: Real Madrid to win @ 2.30 odds & other El Clasico sure bets to stake on Bet9ja

BETTING

Valuable odds from the El Clasico for you to stake on Bet9ja this weekend

The eyes of the football world will be fixated on the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday where Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet again in the never-ending battle for supremacy, dominance and bragging rights.

The 250th competitive instalment of El Clasico comes with massive potential to stake and win from multiple markets, all of which will be explored below.

Real Madrid are valued at 2.30 odds on Bet9ja for a win which is a strong possibility as they are at home and have also had the upper hand on Barcelona in recent fixtures.

Another interesting high-value option to bet on is GG 2+ which means both teams should score at least two goals each at 4.15 odds on Bet9ja.

Simple betting markets for this Clasico include both teams to score at 1.45 odds and over 2.5 goals at 1.56 odds are the safest options.

Sunday, October 16, 15:15 (GMT+1)

Both teams come into this game on the back of disappointing Champions League results in the midweek having drawn when a win was most needed.

Real Madrid needed a late equaliser to draw 1-1 away at Shakhtar Donetsk as did Barcelona whose late goal could only earn a 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan.

However, their league form has been great as both teams sit joint-top of La Liga after an unbeaten start to the 2022/23 season.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have accrued 22 out of a possible total of 24 points each in La Liga having won seven and drawn one each.

Barcelona are currently ahead on goal difference though, with 20 goals making them the best attack in the league having also conceded just once in eight games, making them also the best defence in the league.

Although Barca’s stellar form has only been in the league, Real Madrid have been imperious across all competitions with 11 wins and two draws in every game this season so far.

This fixture has sort of tilted Real Madrid’s way in recent years as they have beaten Barcelona in five of the last six competitive Clasicos.

Real Madrid’s biggest casualty heading into the Clasico is Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian first-choice goalkeeper who remains unavailable for selection due to a muscle injury, which means deputy Andriy Lunin will most likely be in goal.

Dani Ceballos is also unavailable for Los Blancos with a thigh injury but he is a bit part player who most likely would not have featured even when fit.

Barcelona would be relieved to welcome Jules Kounde back from injury at the best possible time but fellow important defenders, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen remain out injured.

Dutch forward, Memphis Depay and Spanish right fullback, Hector Bellerin are also unavailable due to injury and will most likely not be involved at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

