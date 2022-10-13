BETTING

How to cashout from the German Bundesliga with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend

Tunde Young
Bet9ja offers sure banker odds from the German Bundesliga games this weekend

Bundesliga betting tips
Bundesliga betting tips

Bundesliga action returns this weekend with nine exciting fixtures from Friday to Sunday to bet on and potentially win big.

Here is a selection of the surest odds from the 10th round of games in Germany’s top flight with odds from Bet9ja to give you the best chance of winning this weekend.

Bet9ja accumulator on Bundesliga
Bet9ja accumulator on Bundesliga

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin: RB Leipzig to win @ 1.43 odds

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg: Bayern Munich to win @ 1.28 odds

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Both teams to score @ 1.52 odds

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen: Both teams to score @ 1.50 odds

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.68 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.85 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Saturday, October 15, 14:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.49 on Bet9ja

Eintracht Frankfurt have scored and conceded 16 goals each in nine league games so far this season while their opponents, Bayer Leverkusen have scored 13 and conceded 16 goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt

These two teams are goal-friendly as seven of the last 10 games between them have ended with both teams scoring, which is a strong possibility for this next game as well.

Saturday, October 15, 14:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.51 on Bet9ja

Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach will face off in a clash that promises goals which is why both teams to score is the best market to stake on here.

Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach are two high-scoring teams
Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach are two high-scoring teams

Five of the last 10 games between these teams have ended with both teams scoring, Wolfsburg have scored nine in nine games this season while Monchengladbach have scored 16 in nine games so far this season.

Saturday, October 15, 17:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: RB Leipzig to win

Odds: 1.43 on Bet9ja

RB Leipzig are expected to secure a home win against Hertha Berlin as they have the joint-second best home record in the Bundesliga with 10 of their 12 total points so far coming at the Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig have been in very good form at home this season
RB Leipzig have been in very good form at home this season

Historically, RB Leipzig have the upper hand as they have won 10 of the 12 Bundesliga games in history against Hertha Berlin, losing just once all the way back in 2017.

Sunday, October 16, 16:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.88 on Bet9ja

Only Bayern Munich have scored more league goals than Union Berlin’s 16 this season and Borussia Dortmund are famously goal-friendly as well.

Borussia Dortmund are a very high-scoring team
Borussia Dortmund are a very high-scoring team

Over 2.5 goals for this game will be the best bet because eight of the nine games in history between these two teams have ended with that outcome.

Sunday, October 15, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Bayern Munich to win

Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja

Despite currently sitting two points behind Freiburg on the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich are still overwhelming favourites to win this game simply because they are Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich are the favourites against Freiburg
Bayern Munich are the favourites against Freiburg

Bayern have won five of the last six instalments of this fixture and last suffered defeat to Freiburg in 2015.

How to cashout from the German Bundesliga with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend

