Latest injury could rob Asisat Oshoala of personal glory as Barcelona future remains in doubt

Pulse Nigeria

However, while she probably has the CAF Women’s player of the year locked in already, she could still miss out on another top individual honour this year.

The 27-year-old has had an exceptional season for Barcelona this year, which is not a surprise considering her record for the club since she signed for them.

Pulse Nigeria

Ever since she joined the Spanish champions, first on a loan deal in January 2019 before signing permanently six months later, Oshoala has gone on to become one of the top players in the world.

In her loan spell, Oshoala scored eight goals in 11 matches for the Blaugranes, which eventually earned her a permanent deal at the club.

Pulse Nigeria

Oshoala continued in the same vein in her first full season, scoring 20 goals in 19 league games for the club, which was her highest-scoring campaign at that time.

Although her form dipped in the 2020/2021 campaign, she still managed to score nine goals in 11 league games for the Spanish giants.

But despite her incredible scoring streak, especially in her first full campaign at the club, she never won the European Golden Boot.

Pulse Nigeria

However, this season, she was in with a real chance, having scored 19 league goals in 16 Primera Division games despite missing two months with a knee injury.

Pulse Nigeria

Although she is still one short of the 20 league goals she scored in the 2019/2020 season, this campaign is still her best-ever season, having also scored four goals in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

But despite the remarkable season she has had, Oshoala is likely to miss out on the top prize following her latest injury.

The former Liverpool star picked up a thigh injury while on international duty with the Super Falcons, and she is expected to miss the rest of the season.

This means Oshoala will not be able to add to her tally this season, and that allows her rivals to capitalise.

Although she still leads the race, Oshoala is only three goals ahead of her nearest challenger, Geyse Ferreira of Madrid CFF and her Barcelona teammate Lieke Martens.

PSG’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who has 15 league goals in France and the current Best Women’s player of the year, Alexia Putellas (14 goals), are also in the running.

And with eight matches left in the Spanish top-flight and seven to go in the French’s top division, it would take a miracle for Oshoala to hold on to the top spot at the end of the season.

It’s not just the European Golden Boot Oshoala also needs to worry about, her future at Barcelona remains uncertain.

The Super Falcons captain’s contract at the club runs out at the rest of the season, but there has not been any news about a possible renewal.

Although considering her performances since she signed, a renewal should be automatic. But her latest injury could impact negotiations, which means any outcome is possible.

Also, the Cules’ interest in Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema could play a role in deciding Oshoala’s future at the club.