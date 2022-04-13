Super Eagles

Aribo, Chukwueze's performance shows Eguavoen is responsible for Nigeria's World Cup failure

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

The players were blamed for the team's failure in the World Cup playoffs, but their performance for their clubs shows that they were not the problem.

Joe Aribo and Samuel Chukwueze
Joe Aribo and Samuel Chukwueze

It is no longer news that Nigeria will not play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. The three-time African champions missed out on qualification after they were knocked out by Ghana in the playoffs via the away goals rule.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja after a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana
Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana AFP

As expected, blames were traded, with the coach and players at the receiving end of criticisms. The players received most of the blame, with players like Joe Aribo and Samuel Chukwueze singled out.

Samuel Chukwueze (L) and Joe Aribo (R)
Samuel Chukwueze (L) and Joe Aribo (R) AFP

Ex-international Daniel Amokachi tried to blame players born in the diaspora, leaving out Eguavoen.

However, suppose there is anything to learn following the team's failure, it is that Eguavoen should be held accountable for the team's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

After the disappointment, all the players returned to their respective clubs, and their performances have been in stark contrast to the one against Ghana.

This proves that Eguavoen failed to get the best out of these players. Many have said that this is the Super Eagles' best set of players since the 1994 golden generation.

The truth is a squad may have a collection of talented individuals, but without a qualified coach, they will not function as a team.

It is one thing to have a group of talented players, it is another thing to fit them into the proper structure.

Under Eguavoen, in his short spell, Nigeria had no structure. Critics may want to argue that the team played well in the group stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, but the performance was down to the players' individual brilliance.

Austin Eguavoen at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations
Austin Eguavoen at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations AFP

While there is nothing wrong with having individual brilliance in a squad, it should not replace the job of a coach, which is to get the best out of the collective.

Eguavoen failed to do this. He played players like Aribo out of position. Aribo for Nigeria is a stark contrast to the one that plays for Rangers.

The 25-year-old was back to his best for the Gers last weekend, scoring a beautiful curler.

Joe Aribo
Joe Aribo AFP

It showed that Aribo was never the problem for Nigeria, but the way Eguavoen used him was the problem.

Chukwueze's performance for Villarreal this season also showed why Eguavoen deserved the blame for Nigeria's failure.

The 22-year-old was criticised for his lack of end product at the AFCON and in the first leg against Ghana, yet he has scored six goals in 29 games for Villarreal this season.

Samuel Chukwueze
Samuel Chukwueze AFP

Although there is still room for improvement, his numbers for Villarreal this season suggest that his lethargic performance for Nigeria was down to Eguavoen.

It is not just these two players. Players like Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho have also been impressive for their clubs in recent games.

Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi pulse senegal

All these factors show that Eguavoen had no idea how to get the best of the talented players he had at his disposal.

And it is even more ridiculous that the 56-year-old has refused to accept his tactical limitations as the reason for the team's poor performance.

But whether he wants to accept it or not, the fact is that Eguavoen is a poor coach who should never have gotten the job in the first place.

The players' performances at their clubs prove that. It is now left to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to appoint a coach that can get the best out of this talented group of players.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Joe Aribo and Samuel Chukwueze

    Aribo, Chukwueze's performance shows Eguavoen is responsible for Nigeria's World Cup failure

  • (IMAGO/sportphoto24)

    Osimhen is not enough – Spalletti's refusal to learn may have cost Napoli Scudetto

  • Sporting Lagos beat Abia Comets 2-1

    Tactically analysing Sporting Lagos’ 2-1 win over Abia Comets

Recommended articles

Samuel Chukwueze is the first Nigerian to score in the quarter-final since 2006

Samuel Chukwueze is the first Nigerian to score in the quarter-final since 2006

3 things Chelsea's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid can lead to

3 things Chelsea's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid can lead to

Former Rangers star Obinna Nwobodo swaps Turkey for MLS club Cincinnati

Former Rangers star Obinna Nwobodo swaps Turkey for MLS club Cincinnati

Aribo, Chukwueze's performance shows Eguavoen is responsible for Nigeria's World Cup failure

Aribo, Chukwueze's performance shows Eguavoen is responsible for Nigeria's World Cup failure

Injured Oshoala shows off style in new photos

Injured Oshoala shows off style in new photos

FIFA launches football version of Netflix with new streaming platform

FIFA launches football version of Netflix with new streaming platform

Trending

Aribo, Chukwueze's performance show again that Eguavoen is responsible for Nigeria's World Cup failure

Joe Aribo and Samuel Chukwueze