Alex Iwobi’s performance against Manchester United offers hope for his future with the Super Eagles

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Alex Iwobi played the full 90 minutes in Everton’s 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Can Alex Iwobi replicate his Everton performance for Nigeria?
Can Alex Iwobi replicate his Everton performance for Nigeria?

Everton defeated Manchester United by a goal to nil at Goodison Park and Alex Iwobi’s performance was a big reason for that crucial result.

Recommended articles

The Nigerian midfielder played the full 90 minutes in this one making it the third consecutive game in which he has started and finished a game for Everton.

That little stat is indicative of the trust Everton manager, Frank Lampard has in him and that is because of his recent display of heart and desire.

Alex Iwobi seems to have earned the trust of Frank Lampard
Alex Iwobi seems to have earned the trust of Frank Lampard Imago

Iwobi showed high levels of commitment to the cause and was rather uncharacteristically hardworking in that narrow win against Manchester United.

Iwobi over the years has tended to come across as a luxury player, soft and only useful with the ball at his feet but he was the opposite of that today.

He was playing in the number 10 role just behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin but Iwobi covered a lot of ground and often drifted out wide in either direction to help his team out defensively and offensively.

Iwobi was impressive for Everton against Manchester United
Iwobi was impressive for Everton against Manchester United Imago

Iwobi had one clearance, made two interceptions and seven recoveries, the type of stats that are normally not attributed to him.

These stats show heart and desire which was missing the last time we saw the Super Eagles, perhaps not a coincidence that Iwobi was unavailable for that game.

If Iwobi had played in the double-header against Ghana with the same level of passion and desire that he now displays for Everton perhaps the Super Eagles would have had a better chance of winning.

Alex Iwobi’s last appearance for the Super Eagles may have led many to believe his usefulness to the team had run out especially since he got sent off in that AFCON round of 16 defat to Tunisia.

Alex Iwobi will miss Nigeria's crucial world cup qualifier against Ghana
Alex Iwobi will miss Nigeria's crucial world cup qualifier against Ghana Pulse Nigeria

His rebrand as a hardworking player may well have given him a second chance to reintroduce himself to Nigerians.

Of course, his offensive output still needs to improve as it is his primary responsibility to create and score goals but this right here is a good start.

Alex Iwobi celebrates with goalscorer Anthony Gordon
Alex Iwobi celebrates with goalscorer Anthony Gordon Imago

The Super Eagles have been crying out for a player to match Victor Osimhen’s high level of passion, desire and application and maybe Iwobi may just be that guy.

If Iwobi can keep up his current level of performance for Everton and then replicate that for Nigeria, there may be a clear path back into the Super Eagles’ team for him.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • How Bet9ja hack affects everybody

    How the unfortunate attack on Bet9ja affects everybody even if you don’t bet

  • Can Alex Iwobi replicate his Everton performance for Nigeria?

    Alex Iwobi’s performance against Manchester United offers hope for his future with the Super Eagles

  • Osimhen and Ikpeba lock horns in battle of the Victors

    Is Osimhen’s rudeness to Ikpeba payback for the Prince of Monaco’s similar behaviour in his prime years?

Recommended articles

Taiwo Awoniyi in fine form as Union Berlin secure bragging rights in the derby

Taiwo Awoniyi in fine form as Union Berlin secure bragging rights in the derby

Barella, Dzeko fire Inter to easy win over Verona to pile pressure on rivals Milan

Barella, Dzeko fire Inter to easy win over Verona to pile pressure on rivals Milan

Super Eagles to know their fate on April 19

Super Eagles to know their fate on April 19

How the unfortunate attack on Bet9ja affects everybody even if you don’t bet

How the unfortunate attack on Bet9ja affects everybody even if you don’t bet

'He could've scored more'- Tuchel speaks on Werner's performance against Southampton as he also provides more details on Lukaku

'He could've scored more'- Tuchel speaks on Werner's performance against Southampton as he also provides more details on Lukaku

Emmanuel Dennis goalless again as Watford's relegation troubles get worse

Emmanuel Dennis goalless again as Watford's relegation troubles get worse

Trending

How Ramadan has affected top Muslim footballers so far

Muslim football stars affected by Ramadan

Is Osimhen’s rudeness to Ikpeba payback for the Prince of Monaco’s similar behaviour in his prime years?

Osimhen and Ikpeba lock horns in battle of the Victors