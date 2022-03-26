5 intimidation tactics used by Ghana which Nigeria must replicate in Abuja on Tuesday

The hosts wanted every possible advantage going into that first game at the Baba Yara Stadium and they used all of the below intimidation tactics to seek an edge, a favour which the Super Eagles must return when the Ghanaians make the journey to Abuja.

Shabby welcome

From the very first second the Super Eagles landed in Ghana, it was clear that this was not to be mistaken for a holiday destination, this was war.

The Super Eagles had problems from the jump, literally from the point of stepping out of the plane and onto Ghanaian soil.

Twitter

The airstair, which we can only assume the Ghanaians provided, was the definition of ‘watch your steps’. Far from the standard quality and perhaps responsible for some of the injuries in the Super Eagles squad, highly unlikely but a possibility nonetheless.

Substandard press room

Going by the picture of the press conference making the rounds, an average football fan could have been forgiven for mistaking it for a village square meeting.

Legendary ex-Super Eagles captain and current head coach, Augustine Eguavoen could be seen visibly crouching over a table that looks like it was taken right out of somebody’s living room.

Twitter

Alongside him was the current Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, as the Ghanaians made little effort to respect the two most important people in the Nigerian national football team.

Botched national anthem

When the players were finally on the field, sweating profusely and waiting to sign their national anthem passionately as a means of inspiration, they and everyone else had to wait a few seconds to hear it out loud.

Pulse Nigeria

It is unclear if this was a problem with the sound system or the Ghanaians just looking for yet another way to intimidate their visitors, but that delay in the “arise o’ compatriots” could have proven detrimental to the players’ morale.

Disrespecting the Nigerian flag

And when the national anthem finally played out, the cameras panned to the flag as is the custom in international football, but what showed was not the Nigerian flag.

For context, this is what the flag of the Federal Republic of Nigeria looks like.

Pulse Nigeria

And this is what Ghana presented as the Nigerian flag, spot the massive difference?

Twitter

It is unclear what country uses that satin table-cloth looking, upside down flag but it surely is not Nigeria.

Hostile atmosphere

The boos rang loud and clear even during the Nigerian national anthem, Ghana were the home team and they made sure Nigerians grasped that.

Pulse Nigeria

That sort of atmosphere is what Nigerians must strive to recreate in the decisive second game on Tuesday, an eye for an eye, especially with a FIFA World Cup ticket on the line.

Home support 101; cheer your players loudly and boo the opponents every action, the Ghanaians had this on lock and carried it out perfectly.