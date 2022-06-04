5 big omissions from Jose Peseiro’s first Super Eagles squad list

Jose Peseiro has released a 27-man list to prosecute the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome.

New Super Eagles boss, Jose Peseiro has selected 27 players ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

The squad list is Peseiro’s first in charge of the Nigeria national team even though the Portuguese tactician had already taken charge of two games.

Peseiro led Nigeria in two recent friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador but the squad had already been selected before his appointment so it technically was not his team.

And now with his debut list, the ex-Porto boss has made some interesting choices, especially with those not on the list. Here are the five most notable omissions from Peseiro’s first Super Eagles list.

What next for Peseiro, Nigeria after back-to-back defeat to Ecuador, Mexico?

Osimhen returns as Peseiro invites 27 players for Sierra Leone and São Tomé

How Leon Balogun’s unceremonious Rangers exit affects his place in the Super Eagles

Usually one of the first names on a Super Eagles list when available for selection, Kelechi Iheanacho has now been left out of consecutive squad lists.

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho
Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

There is currently no report of an injury or any particular reason given for dropping the 25-year old forward but one can only assume he is not available.

He ended the season with eight goals and nine assists in all competitions for Leicester City and his quality cannot be disputed.

28-year old striker Paul Onuachu has been a regular in Super Eagles squads in the last few years albeit on the bench but at least he was almost guaranteed a spot in the team.

Paul Onuachu (IMAGO/Belga)
Paul Onuachu (IMAGO/Belga) Pulse Nigeria

It appears Jose Peseiro feels differently about the big centre forward though as Onuachu is nowhere to be found on this list that includes nine forwards, five of which are strikers.

Onuachu scored 23 goals in all competitions for Belgian club Genk this season and is currently holidaying in Nigeria after recently getting married.

Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper is missing from the list to play two important games which is good news for Francis Uzoho.

Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye warming up at the Africa Cup of Nations
Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye warming up at the Africa Cup of Nations IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Maduka Okoye reported requested to be excluded from the squad for the friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador.

And although his reasons were unclear, it is difficult to tell if his wishes are still being respected or if he has now been dropped.

The downside to Nigeria having such a large pool of Super Eagles quality strikers is that they all can’t make the squad.

But on the basis of the season he’s just had, Taiwo Awoniyi should be on this list if he’s available for selection.

Taiwo Awoniyi
Taiwo Awoniyi AFP

The 24-year old netted 20 times for Union Berlin across all competitions but that is apparently not enough to get Peseiro’s attention.

Unless there is some sort of mix up or an unannounced injury, Valentine Ozornwafor should be on the Super Eagles list.

Valentine Ozornwafor
Valentine Ozornwafor Imago

His club, Charleroi, for whom he has had a great season announced some days ago that Valentine had been called up for these crucial qualifying games.

Whatever prompted the u-turn had to have been serious because Ozornwafor has arguably been Nigeria’s most consistent centre-back in Europe this season.

