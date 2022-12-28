ADVERTISEMENT

5 African players you must watch as Ligue 1 resumes

From the third-highest goalscorer in Ligue 1 to returning World Cup stars, it is going to be a joy watching these players turn out for their clubs once again

These are the top five African stars to watch out for as Ligue 1 resumes
These are the top five African stars to watch out for as Ligue 1 resumes

With major European leagues resuming, there is another chance to focus on the best African talents in these leagues, case in point the Ligue 1 which is brimming with African players making the continent proud with their club sides.

These five African players in Ligue 1 are players that you must keep an eye on in round 16 of the league season.

Fresh off an impressive World Cup campaign and renewed vigour to fight for his place in Paris Saint-Germain’s first team, Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi will certainly be one to watch when Ligue 1 resumes.

Hakimi should be back in action for PSG as they chase another Ligue 1 title
Hakimi should be back in action for PSG as they chase another Ligue 1 title AFP

Hakimi is expected to be in the PSG side to face Strasbourg after returning to training ahead of schedule following the World Cup.

The full-back already has three goals and one assist in 14 games with PSG in the league this season and will be hoping to build on that tally when league football resumes.

Only PSG’s duo of Kylian Mbappe (12) and Neymar (11) have more Ligue 1 goals this season than Super Eagles’ striker Terrem Moffi (10). The Lorient forward has been in sensational form in the 2022/23 league and will be looking to continue his streak of goals once the season kicks off again.

Only Mbappe and Neymar have scored more goals than Terem Moffi in Ligue 1
Only Mbappe and Neymar have scored more goals than Terem Moffi in Ligue 1 AFP

Moffi has already scored 10 times in only 13 starts this season and has scored 38% of all Lorient’s league goals, helping them to an incredible fifth position.

Lorient, who finished 16th last season, have everything to play for when they face Montpellier in Round 16 of the league, and they will certainly be hoping their star forward can pick up from where he left off.

Ivorian combative midfielder Seko Fofana closed out the first part of the Ligue 1 season with a stunning winner to give Lens all three points against Clermont and will be hoping to pick up the steam when Lens take on Nice on Thursday.

Seko Fofana celebrates scoring Lens’ winner over Clermont
Seko Fofana celebrates scoring Lens’ winner over Clermont AFP

The 27-year-old Lens captain has been instrumental in Les Sang et Or being four points clear in second position and five points away from PSG at the summit of Ligue 1.

Fofana is also drumming up interest from some of Europe’s bigger clubs, and could use this round of games to show his admirers what he is capable of with the January transfer window around the corner.

Moses Simon has been one of few bright spots in a bleak season for Nantes who are in 15th position and battling for the privilege of being in Ligue 1.

Despite the troubling circumstances, Simon still finds himself receiving plaudits for his positive contributions to the team in the 2022/23 season.

Moses Simon has the most xG, goals, xA and assists for Nantes in Ligue 1 (PanoramiC)
Moses Simon has the most xG, goals, xA and assists for Nantes in Ligue 1 (PanoramiC) AFP

He has been directly involved in more Nantes goals than any other player and has had a hand in seven of their 17 league goals this season. If Nantes are to begin redeeming their season against Troyes, then they will need their magic man Moses Simon to help create some threat up front for the team.

Azzedine Ounahi is already one of the most talked about and sought-after players in European football.

The Moroccan sensation could be taking part in his last game for Angers when they take on Ajaccio in one of the first Ligue 1 games after the 2022 World Cup break.

Azzedine Ounahi's performances at the World Cup have made him one of the most sought after players in the World currently
Azzedine Ounahi's performances at the World Cup have made him one of the most sought after players in the World currently AFP

He currently leads Angers in total carries per 90 minutes (24), average carry distance (11.47 m), and total chance-creating carries (13) and showed how much he loves to run at defences at the World Cup with Morocco too.

Ounahi is wanted by several clubs, from Marseille to Leicester, Arsenal, and even Barcelona, so you can be sure they will all be paying special attention to how he performs on his return to club football with Angers.

