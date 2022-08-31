3 Premier League records shattered by Erling Haaland with hattrick against Nottingham Forest

3 Premier League shattered by Erling Haaland with hattrick against Nottingham Forest

Tunde Young
Erling Haaland scored a hattrick against Nottingham Forest and shattered Premier League records in the process

Erling Haaland is already smashing Premier League records
Erling Haaland is already smashing Premier League records

Manchester City romped to a comfortable 6-0 home win against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest which was largely inspired by the prolific Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker put Nottingham Forest to the sword with a first-half hattrick, making it two straight games in which he has scored three goals.

Haaland has had a superb start to life in England as a Manchester City player and has wasted no time in breaking records after just five Premier League games.

With his hattrick against Nottingham Forest, Erling Haaland has now scored nine Premier League goals in just five games this season which is the highest by any player in history after the same amount of games.

Erling Haaland stole the show for Man City in their win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
Erling Haaland stole the show for Man City in their win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League Twitter

The previous record for goals scored in the first five Premier League games was jointly held by English striker Mick Quinn and Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero who both scored eight goals in their first five games.

Haaland has now surpassed that record by a goal, setting a new one in the process with nine goals in which he scored in four of the five games he has played so far.

With nine goals in his first five games so far, Haaland has now scored more Premier League goals in August than English striker Harry Kane who has managed eight goals.

Erling Haaland scored a first half hat-trick for Man City in their win against Nottingham Forest
Erling Haaland scored a first half hat-trick for Man City in their win against Nottingham Forest Twitter

The catch is that Haaland has surpassed Kane's August record after just five games in his first season while the Tottenham man is currently in his 10th Premier League season and has only scored eight times in 26 games in August.

Haaland scored a hattrick in Manchester City's win over Crystal Palace and followed it immediately with another three-goal haul against Nottingham Forest to enter an elite company.

Haaland scored his first hattrick for Man City on Saturday
Haaland scored his first hattrick for Man City on Saturday Twitter

He Has now become only the seventh player in history to score back-to-back hattricks in Premier League history.

Les Ferdinand, Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane (twice) are the only other people to achieve consecutive Premier League hattricks before Erling Haaland.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

