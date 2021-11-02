Super Eagles: Odion Ighalo's return causes causes uproar on Twitter Nigeria

The possible return of Ighalo from retirement has dominated the conversation around the Super Eagles list on Twitter.

It will be recalled that the Al Shabab striker left the international scene following the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Many fans expressed their thoughts on the return of Ighalo to the side.

This was set against the backdrop of the exclusion of young striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who is doing well in the German Bundesliga with Union Berlin.

Here are the reactions.

This poster placed the buck squarely on Ighalo's table, urging him to decline the invitation.

Pulse Nigeria

Is Ighalo now too old to contribute to the cause of the national team?

Pulse Nigeria

A strongly-worded indictment of all parties involved in the decision...

Pulse Nigeria

When keeping pace with some of Europe's elite strikers is not enough to get into the Nigeria national team...

Pulse Nigeria

Is the recall of Ighalo is an over-reaction to defeat at the hands of CAR?

Pulse Nigeria

The sort of decision to put people off watching the national team?

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Looking at things from a different perspective...

Pulse Nigeria