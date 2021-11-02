With the 2022 World Cup qualifiers reaching its final stages, the decision of Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr to recall Odion Ighalo has sparked controversy.
Super Eagles: Odion Ighalo's return causes causes uproar on Twitter Nigeria
The latest Super Eagles squad list drew stong reactions in light of Odion Ighalo's return.
The possible return of Ighalo from retirement has dominated the conversation around the Super Eagles list on Twitter.
It will be recalled that the Al Shabab striker left the international scene following the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.
Many fans expressed their thoughts on the return of Ighalo to the side.
This was set against the backdrop of the exclusion of young striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who is doing well in the German Bundesliga with Union Berlin.
Here are the reactions.
This poster placed the buck squarely on Ighalo's table, urging him to decline the invitation.
Is Ighalo now too old to contribute to the cause of the national team?
A strongly-worded indictment of all parties involved in the decision...
When keeping pace with some of Europe's elite strikers is not enough to get into the Nigeria national team...
Is the recall of Ighalo is an over-reaction to defeat at the hands of CAR?
The sort of decision to put people off watching the national team?
Looking at things from a different perspective...
Nigeria will play an away game at the Grand Stade Tangier in Morocco against the Lone Stars of Liberia on Saturday, 13 November 13, 2021 and a home fixture at the Teslim Balogun Stadium against Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks on Tuesday, November 16 to conclude this phase of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng