Odion Ighalo sends message to God, jets out of Nigeria in Louis Vuitton bags [photos]

Ighalo came back to Nigeria after earning an invitation to play for the Super Eagles.

The 32-year-old striker retired from international football two years ago after finishing top scorer with the Nigerian team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Ighalo was back in the starting lineup in a crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup group qualifier against Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The former Manchester United striker featured for 78 minutes before being replaced by Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho.

Pulse Nigeria

After his exploits in the national team, Ighalo decided to pay his mother a visit.

Now Ighalo returns to his club Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia after wearing the green the white.

Ighalo again took to his official Instagram account chronicle his departure from the country on social media.

Along with a photo was caption that said, "Hey GOD, it’s me again, Thank YOU."

The caption came with hashtags such as #backtobase #thankyoulagos #seeyousoon #blessed #gratful

Pulse Nigeria

In the photo, Ighalo is dressed in a black outfit. However, it is his traveling bags that stand out designed by French fashion house and luxury goods company Louis Vuitton.

Ighalo is one of the richest football exports from Nigeria and the traveling bags raised a conversation in his comments section.