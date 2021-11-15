Obafemi Martins celebrates wife Nadine, shares a rare picture on her birthday

Martins who rarely shows off his family on social media on Sunday, November 14th took to his official Instagram account to post about his wife Nadine.

Martins posted a picture of Nadine to celebrate her as she turned a year older.

Along with the image, Martins posted a caption that read; "To my brilliant wife, happy birthday. Let’s do everything that makes you happy today ! I am excited to celebrate in whatever wild and crazy way you choose …love you ❤️❤️❤️ @nadine_nifemi_martins."

The 37-year-old striker featured for the Super Eagles of Nigeria from 2004 till 2015.

In an 11 year span, Martins scored a total of 18 goals in 42 appearances across several competitions for Nigeria.

The former Premier League star played for several top sides over the course of his career in Europe. Martins starred for Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan, where he won some titles.

He also featured for Premier League outfit Newcastle United and German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.