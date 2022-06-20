MFM hat-trick hero Alade hopes club can escape relegation in the NPFL after back-to-back victories

MFM are currently rooted at the foot of the table after taking just 36 points from 34 matches.

Pulse Nigeria

However, the forward believes that the Olukoya Boys can pull off the great escape after leading MFM to back-to-back victories in 24 hours.

"It is what it is right now," Alade told Pulse Sports Nigeria moments after their game against Ikorodu City.

"But I know and still hope we can still come out of the relegation. Hopefully, we can still come out."

AFP

Alade spoke to Pulse Sports Nigeria moments after scoring his first-ever professional career as MFM defeated Ikorodu City 3-1 on Monday in the Lagos FA Cup.

Alade inspires MFM to a comeback victory in the FA Cup

The striker was in superb form, scoring a second-half hat-trick as the Prayer Warriors came from a goal down to book their spot in the semi-final of the BETWGB Lagos FA Cup.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on his performance on the day, Alade had this to say about what he confirmed was the first hat-trick of his career.

"I will say yes (this is my first hat-trick) since I have been playing in the NPFL, this is the first hat-trick of my career."

Ikorodu City dominated proceedings at the Legacy pitch in Surulere but despite being down at halftime courtesy of a blinder from Ikorodu's captain, Sebastian, Alade said the Olukoya Boys never gave up.

AFP

"It's the spirit, never give up," he said. "That's the spirit that's inside all of us - that the coach has impacted on us."

"Even if they're leading us by 2-0, until the final whistle, never give up."

The game against the Ikorodu boys was MFM's second game in 24 hours. The side from Agege had defeated Enyimba 2-1 in the NPFL on Sunday before the FA Cup game against Ikorodu.

The Prayer Warriors were second best throughout the game and could have conceded at least four goals but for Ikorodu's profligacy.

Reacting to that, the attacker added that the game against the People's Elephants affected him and his teammates as they barely rested.

Pulse Nigeria

"The Enyimba match had a little impact because playing a game yesterday and you've not rested. But we still thank God we came out victorious," he added.

MFM will switch attention to the NPFL next when they travel to Akure to face regional rivals Sunshine Stars in what is a local derby in the west.