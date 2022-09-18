The Sky Blues have come to the end of the road in the CAF Confederations Cup, CAFCC, following a painful defeat at home.
5 takeaways from Ikenne as Remo Stars gift AS FAR CAFCC first round win
The dream is over even before it began for the Ikenne Stars, Remo Stars.
AS FAR came , saw and conquered their host Remo Stars to book a spot in the second round of the CAFCC.
A second half gift from the Sky Blues defense handed the Moroccan a narrow 1-0 win at the Remo Stars stadium in Ikenne on Sunday evening.
AS FAR will continue in the competition after a 2-1 aggregate victory while Remo's journey comes to a very short and painful end.
They face Guinean side Ashanti GB in the second qualifying round.
Here are the five (5) other takeaways from a lively but disappointing outing for the home team and fans in Ikenne.
1. A rainy day in Ikenne
Just two hours before the main event of the day, the heavens opened up with what many of the fans expected would be showers of blessings.
After the rain, the shine hardly came for Remo Stars who failed to put smiles on the faces of a parked stadium in Ikenne.
2. Remo Stars lose key defender Isah Ali
The second leg started on a bad note for the Blue Stars as they lost key defender Isah Ali in the opening 10 minutes.
It was clearly not the plan of the Ikenne side heading into the encounter, leaving one of the coaches distraught as Ali's day was cut short.
He was replaced moments later by teammate Bashiru Monsuru.
3. Monsuru goes from hero to zero
The substitute who replaced the injured and reliable star, Ali, was the villian for the day for Remo Stars.
After he was forced into the same earlier that he would have expected, the defender took over from where Ali stopped.
Three minutes before the break, he produced a monstrous block to deny AS FAR a clear sight on goal.
It was the block of the game but he quickly turned into a villian in the second half after making the costly mistake that led to the decisive winner.
4. Toothless display from both teams
AS FAR may have won this war following a narrow win in Ikenne but the result doesn't really tell the whole story.
Both teams were totally toothless as the goalkeepers were on holiday throughout the duration of the encounter.
Neither team created anything of note, with the winning goal coming off a poor error from the Remo defense.
5. The fans played their role
As early as 1 pm, the fans began to stroll into the Ikenne stadium ready to cheer their Stars to victory and by kick off, it was already a fully packed arena.
Despite the early downpour, the supporters came out in their numbers to make the Remo Stars stadium a lively and noisy place.
For 90 minutes, the vociferous fans didn't stop singing and cheering, led by the Remo Stars supporters club.
They will, however, leave the stadium disappointed after their Sky Blue Stars failed to build on the pre-match confidence and excitement