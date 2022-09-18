CAFCC

5 takeaways from Ikenne as Remo Stars gift AS FAR CAFCC first round win

Izuchukwu Akawor
The dream is over even before it began for the Ikenne Stars, Remo Stars.

The result that matters - end of the road for Remo Stars.
The result that matters - end of the road for Remo Stars.

The Sky Blues have come to the end of the road in the CAF Confederations Cup, CAFCC, following a painful defeat at home.

AS FAR came , saw and conquered their host Remo Stars to book a spot in the second round of the CAFCC.

Remo Stars journey in the CAFCC halted after two matches.
Remo Stars journey in the CAFCC halted after two matches. Pulse Nigeria

A second half gift from the Sky Blues defense handed the Moroccan a narrow 1-0 win at the Remo Stars stadium in Ikenne on Sunday evening.

AS FAR will continue in the competition after a 2-1 aggregate victory while Remo's journey comes to a very short and painful end.

Remo Stars exit CAFCC after home defeat to AS FAR.
They face Guinean side Ashanti GB in the second qualifying round.

They face Guinean side Ashanti GB in the second qualifying round.

Here are the five (5) other takeaways from a lively but disappointing outing for the home team and fans in Ikenne.

Just two hours before the main event of the day, the heavens opened up with what many of the fans expected would be showers of blessings.

The early downpour in Ikenne was not a shower of blessing for Remo Stars.
After the rain, the shine hardly came for Remo Stars who failed to put smiles on the faces of a parked stadium in Ikenne.

After the rain, the shine hardly came for Remo Stars who failed to put smiles on the faces of a parked stadium in Ikenne.

The second leg started on a bad note for the Blue Stars as they lost key defender Isah Ali in the opening 10 minutes.

Isah Ali treated by the medics after he was stretched off vs AS FAR.
Isah Ali treated by the medics after he was stretched off vs AS FAR. Pulse Nigeria

It was clearly not the plan of the Ikenne side heading into the encounter, leaving one of the coaches distraught as Ali's day was cut short.

He was replaced moments later by teammate Bashiru Monsuru.

The substitute who replaced the injured and reliable star, Ali, was the villian for the day for Remo Stars.

After he was forced into the same earlier that he would have expected, the defender took over from where Ali stopped.

Three minutes before the break, he produced a monstrous block to deny AS FAR a clear sight on goal.

It was the block of the game but he quickly turned into a villian in the second half after making the costly mistake that led to the decisive winner.

AS FAR may have won this war following a narrow win in Ikenne but the result doesn't really tell the whole story.

AS FAR's goal came off an error from Remo's Bashiru Monsuru.
Both teams were totally toothless as the goalkeepers were on holiday throughout the duration of the encounter.

Both teams were totally toothless as the goalkeepers were on holiday throughout the duration of the encounter.

Neither team created anything of note, with the winning goal coming off a poor error from the Remo defense.

As early as 1 pm, the fans began to stroll into the Ikenne stadium ready to cheer their Stars to victory and by kick off, it was already a fully packed arena.

It was a packed Ikenne Stadium.
It was a packed Ikenne Stadium. Pulse Nigeria

Despite the early downpour, the supporters came out in their numbers to make the Remo Stars stadium a lively and noisy place.

For 90 minutes, the vociferous fans didn't stop singing and cheering, led by the Remo Stars supporters club.

Remo Stars supporters came out in their numbers.
Remo Stars supporters came out in their numbers. Pulse Nigeria

They will, however, leave the stadium disappointed after their Sky Blue Stars failed to build on the pre-match confidence and excitement

