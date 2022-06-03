1xBet has signed an agreement with current champions of Nigeria - Akwa United FC

“Akwa United is one of the most progressive clubs in Nigeria. The team is developing steadily, and last season won its first championship. A modern approach to the development of the marketing direction and communication with the fans, as well as focusing only on the highest results, is the hallmark of the club. In this, Akwa United is very similar to 1xBet.

Pulse Nigeria

Our company shares the values ​​of this club because we also continually strive to provide our users with the best product. I am sure that together we will be able to bring a lot of positive emotions to football fans throughout Nigeria,” commented a representative of 1xBet on the start of cooperation.

Pulse Nigeria

“Akwa United sets itself the highest goals, and a partnership of this level only confirms our ambitions. The signing of a sponsorship contract with the world-class company 1xBet is a big step forward not only for our club but also for the development of Nigerian club football in general. We are pleased that our work has attracted the attention of such a major player in the betting market, and we believe that our cooperation will have a positive impact on Nigerian football,” said Akwa United representative.

All information about the joint activities of 1xBet and Akwa United can be found on the social networks of the bookmaker and the club.

---