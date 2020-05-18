The Nike Living Room Cup was rounded up in Week Six by a host of superstar athletes that include South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya, Dutch footballer Virgil van Dijk, Russian ice hockey player Alexander Mikhailovich Ovechkin and Romanian tennis player Simona Halep.

In Nike’s Living Room Cup, an athlete does a workout and encourages people to do the same challenge in their respective homes. To compete, Players share their results on their Instagram profiles using the hashtags #playinside and #thelivingroomcup.

For five weeks, people all over the world-girls, boys, men, women, parents and children took on challenges from top athletes.

To round up the Nike Living Room Cup, Week Six was the All-Star Week that started with Semenya before Liverpool defender Van Dijk, Ovechkin and Halep all partook.

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal was impressed with the Nike Living Room Cup; “The Living Room Cup is done & I’ve been watching you,” he said.

“Happy to see so many of you around the world staying healthy & keep moving during these times.. some of you even beating the pros! See you soon.”

A slew of Nigerian football players including William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeru, Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie all partook in the Nike Living Room Cup.