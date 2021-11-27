Nigeria's senior men's basketball team known as D'Tigers recorded a 72-70 victory against Mali on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
FIBAWC Qualifiers: Nigeria's D'Tigers bounce back with hard-fought win over Mali
After defeat against Cape Verde, D'Tigers bounced back in style against Mali.
It was the second group game qualifier for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
D'Tigers suffered a shock 79-71 loss to Cape Verde in their opener and the Nigerians needed to get their campaign back on track in the second fixture.
D'Tigers took the first quarter 16-15 but Mali bounced back to win the second quarter 24-14 and go to the halftime break ahead at the Pavilhão Multiusos Acácias Rubras.
D'Tigers took the third quarter 23 - 16 and also the fourth quarter 19-15 to seal the win.
It was D'Tigers' first victory of the qualification campaign fueled by Ike Diogu who had 19 points and six rebounds.
D'Tigers continue their qualification series on Sunday, November 28, 2021, when they face off against Uganda.
