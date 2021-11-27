FIBAWC Qualifiers: Nigeria's D'Tigers bounce back with hard-fought win over Mali

It was the second group game qualifier for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

D'Tigers suffered a shock 79-71 loss to Cape Verde in their opener and the Nigerians needed to get their campaign back on track in the second fixture.

D'Tigers took the first quarter 16-15 but Mali bounced back to win the second quarter 24-14 and go to the halftime break ahead at the Pavilhão Multiusos Acácias Rubras.

D'Tigers took the third quarter 23 - 16 and also the fourth quarter 19-15 to seal the win.

Pulse Nigeria

It was D'Tigers' first victory of the qualification campaign fueled by Ike Diogu who had 19 points and six rebounds.