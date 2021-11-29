FIBAWC Qualifiers: Nigeria's D'Tigers beat Uganda by 30 points to end 1st phase on a high

After losing their first game to Cape Verde, D'Tigers bounced back against Mali in their second game.

To end the first phase of the qualification series, D'Tigers recorded a convincing blowout win against Uganda in Benguela.

D'Tigers took the first quarter 18-25 and the second quarter 19-28 going into the half-time break with a 16 point lead.

Coming out from the break, D'Tigers produced a strong 8-14 third quarter and despite a late surge by Uganda took the fourth quarter 24-28.

Pulse Nigeria

The top performer for D'Tigers against Uganda was captain Ike Diogu with a monster 27 points and 10 rebounds double-double.

Ben Uzoh had 10 points while Omotayo Jordan Ogundiran and Keith Omoerah both contributed 11 points.