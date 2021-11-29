Nigeria's senior men's basketball team D'Tigers recorded a 95-69 victory against Uganda in their third group game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.
FIBAWC Qualifiers: Nigeria's D'Tigers beat Uganda by 30 points to end 1st phase on a high
After starting with a loss, D'Tigers ended the first phase with two wins.
After losing their first game to Cape Verde, D'Tigers bounced back against Mali in their second game.
To end the first phase of the qualification series, D'Tigers recorded a convincing blowout win against Uganda in Benguela.
D'Tigers took the first quarter 18-25 and the second quarter 19-28 going into the half-time break with a 16 point lead.
Coming out from the break, D'Tigers produced a strong 8-14 third quarter and despite a late surge by Uganda took the fourth quarter 24-28.
The top performer for D'Tigers against Uganda was captain Ike Diogu with a monster 27 points and 10 rebounds double-double.
Ben Uzoh had 10 points while Omotayo Jordan Ogundiran and Keith Omoerah both contributed 11 points.
D'Tigers continue their qualification series for the World Cup next year.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng