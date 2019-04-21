The new feat is said to be a personal record in his career and at the same time a new record for his school, Texas Tech.

After running the world lead in 10-metre in 9.94 seconds, 45 minutes after, Oduduru set another world lead in 200-metre running it in 19.76 seconds.

According to KDBA, Oduduru went for an impressive 19.76 in the 200-meter, the second fastest time ever by a collegiate runner.

Earlier in February, Oduduru won two titles at the Big 12 Indoor Championship while smashing a couple of records in the 200m.

Pulse reported that the 22-yr-old first beat the field to win the 60m title for the first time ever at the Big 12 Championships with a Personal Best (PB) and School Record time of 6.52s.

Oduduru now holds Texas Tech’s record in 100 and 200- metre.