As part of Pulse Sports extensive coverage of Nigerian players abroad, we review their performances over the weekend.

In England

We start in England where two Nigerians were in action in the Premier League.

Isaac Success was a second-half substitute for Watford who lost 3-0 away at Chelsea on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Alex Iwobi was called up from the bench in Arsenal 1-1 draw at home to Brighton.

On Monday night, Wilfred Ndidi put in a fantastic 90 minutes for Leicester City who almost ruined Manchester City title chances at the Etihad. Vincent Kompany however, scored from outside the penalty area to give City a 1-0 win.

Ndidi's compatriot and teammate Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced late in the game and still had time to miss a very good chance for Leicester City.

Championship

Super Eagles star Oghenekaro Etebo played the whole 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 2-2 home draw against Sheffield United in English division two.

It was a rare goal Obi who scored the second goal in Middlesbrough’s 2-1 away win over Rotherham. Mikel marred his day by conceding a penalty from which Rotherham pulled a goal back. Luckily for him, it was too late for Rotherham to find an equaliser.

His compatriot Semi Ajayi was also in action for the game and would have scored for Rotherham if not for a brilliant save by the Middlesbrough goalkeeper

In Spain

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo was solid again for Leganes who confirmed their La Liga status with a 3-0 win away at Sevilla on Friday. It was another good game from Omeruo who made the La Liga Team of the Week for the second consecutive week.

It also another good outing for Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze who troubled Real Madrid in a La Liga game on Sunday. Villarreal lost 2-3 at the Bernabeu Stadium. Despite his team’s loss, the Nigerian was impressive again, completing more dribbles than anyone on the pitch and also creating one chance.

In Italy

Nigerian defender Ola Aina made a late appearance in Torino’s 1-1 draw away at Juventus in the Serie A. Aina was brought on in the 79th minute with Torino 1-0 up but a Cristiano Ronaldo goal five minutes later ensured the points were shared.

In Belgium

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was on for 90 minutes as Charleroi beat Sint-Truiden in the Belgian First Division A Europa League Play-Offs.

In Denmark

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu could not get on the scoresheet as Midtjylland lost 1-3 away at OB in the Danish Superliga. He played for 74 minutes before he was taken off.

In Germany

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins played the whole 90 minutes as Paderborn lost 0-2 away at Arminia Bielefeld in the 2. Bundesliga.

In Turkey

Nigerian players Chidozie Awaziem and Azubuike Okechukwu both played 90 minutes in Rizespor’s 2-2 draw away at Ankaragucu in the Turkish Super Lig.

Shehu Abdullahi was on for 90 minutes but could not help Bursaspor who lost 0-2 away at Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor.

Victor Moses made a second-half appearance for Fenerbahce who got a 3-1 win over Kasımpaşa on Saturday.

Henry Onyekuru opened the scoring for Galatasaray in their 2-0 home win over Besiktas to take them top of the table. Onyekuru scored with a simple tap-in in the 44th minute for his 13th goal of the season.

Twitter

In China

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scored his seventh goal of the season but could not prevent a loss for Shanghai Shenhua who lost 1-2 away at Shenzen FC in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Former Super Eagles forward Sone Aluko played the whole 90 minutes as Beijing Renhe lost 1-2 at home to Henan Jianye.