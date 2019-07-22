The best was saved for the last as Rilwan ‘babyface’ Babatunde knocked out Ghanaian boxer Edem Biki in the last fight and final round of the GOtv Boxing Night 19.

Nigerian boxer Babatunde and Ghanaian fighter Biki faced off for the International Welterweight Challenge in the last fight of the night at the National Stadium in Lagos on Sunday, July 22.

Buoyed by the home crowd, Babatunde was up for it and was on the front foot in the early rounds and even a cut above his right eye that he got from a clash of heads and needed medical attention could not stop the West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion.

It wasn’t until in the eighth round that Babatunde got Biki with a powerful uppercut which got his Ghanaian opponent to the canvas.

Biki managed the fight to the 10th round but a series of fast jabs from Babatunde sent the Ghanaian to the canvas.

The cheers were quickly shushed as Biki stayed motionless on the canvas and was later stretched off after being attended to for several minutes.

Babatunde stretched his unbeaten record to nine and delivered Biki’s first loss in 10 fights.

Other fights

Fast-rising featherweight boxer, Taiwo ‘Esepo’ Agbaje emerged the best boxer and got the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and a cash prize of N1m.

He earned the votes from journalists present at the fight after he wowed the crowd with a commanding performance to defeat former African Boxing Union (ABU) champion Waidi ‘Skoro’ Usman in their eight-round national challenge bout.

His vicious punches sent his opponent twice to the canvas to the delight of the watching crowd.

In the national lightweight challenge, Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu maintained his unbeaten streak by seeing off Hammed ‘Ese Hammed’ Ganiyu with a win via unanimous decision.

ABU Lightweight champion Oto ‘Joe Boy’ Joseph knocked out Tope ‘Berinja’ Agboola in their eight-round national lightweight challenge bout.

he eight-round national featherweight challenge bout saw Tope ‘TP Rock’ Musa, score a unanimous decision victory over Kazeem ‘The Light’ Oliwo.

Adeyemi ‘Spirit’ Adekanla defeated Isaac ‘I-Star Chukwudi’ Adekanla via a split decision in their national light welterweight challenge bout.

In the four-round female national bantamweight challenge, bout, Rodiat Yusuf saw off Fatima Sanni via a second-round technical knockout, while Cynthia ‘Bobby Girl’ Ogunsemilore, made light work of Abiodun ‘Lady Crusher’ Adedeji, by securing a first-round technical knockout win.