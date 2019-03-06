Team Nigeria wrestlers are reportedly set to miss the 2019 African Senior Wrestling Championships due to insufficient funds.

The 2019 African Senior Wrestling Championships is set to commence in Tunisia from Tuesday, March 26 till Sunday, March 31 and are complaining of financial incentive to prepare for the competition.

According to several reports, just weeks from the start of the competition the team have not yet made the required arrangements.

The team has reportedly been abandoned as they are yet to sort out details such as licenses and accommodation.

The tournament which will feature for senior and junior wrestlers from around the continent and was already scheduled.

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation have not made any statement regarding the situation surrounding the wrestlers as help is expected from the Solomon Dalung led Ministry of Sports.

The competition is a sequel to the wrestling championship hosted by Nigeria in Port Harcourt where the indigenous team won the tournament both in the men and women’s competition.

Some of the best players expected to compete at the tournament are Odunayo Adekuoroye Blessing Oborududu, Aminat Adeniyi, Hannah Reuben, Mercy Genesis.

Others are Emmanuel Ogbonnya John Emmanuel Nworie, Bose Samuel, Ifeoma Nwoye, Sunmisola Balogun, Amas Daniel, and Ekerekemo Agiomor.

The Nigerian wrestling team played a huge part of the country's medal haul at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

If the wrestlers are not allowed to participate at the tournament in Tunisia they will miss the 2019 World Championships scheduled for Kazakhstan in September which will mean that they miss out of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The ripple effect is that Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan will be reduced as the World Championships is the first qualification tournament for the multi-sport fiesta.