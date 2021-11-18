Human Rights: Denmark vows to continue Qatar criticism at the World Cup

Denmark has said it would not back down from shining a light on human rights concerns in Qatar as the Arab country prepares to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thus, the Danes have said it is exploring new ways of passing its message across even when the finals kick off in November 2022.
The European nation are amongst 13 countries to have booked their place at the football Mundial, having finished top of Group F from UEFA's qualifying series. One of the initiatives that the country's football association would take is putting up messages that are critical of Qatar on its training kits, a move that has been supported by its kit sponsors.
Danish Football Association CEO Jakob Jensen revealed his association's intended line of action by its association through a press statement. He also hinted at scaling down of commercial activities and trips to the Middle East nation ahead of the World Cup.
"DBU has long been strongly critical of the World Cup in Qatar. But now we are further intensifying our efforts and critical dialogue so that we take advantage of the fact that we have qualified to work for more change in the country. In addition, we have long drawn attention to the challenges facing Fifa and Qatar, and we will continue to do so," Jensen said.
The DBU boss also commended its commercial partners for engaging in its fight for better human rights conditions, reiterating that the Danish Football Association does not have any issues with the World Cup or the European Championship but only the host of the next World Cup - Qatar.
"It’s a very strong signal when our partners also engage in the fight for better conditions in Qatar. The partners support Danish football, the men’s national team and the sporting participation in the European Championship and the World Cup – not the individual host," Jensen concluded.
Qatar is set to host the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup but the Oil-rich nation has been hit with various allegations of human rights abuse from prominent international organisations, including Amnesty International. The Qatari government denies all accusations or any wrongdoings but has admitted that its labour system is a 'work in progress.'
