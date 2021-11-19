'Annoying' Milner would follow me to the toilet - Evra

ece-auto-gen

40-year-old Evra commented that Milner was even more committed to defending than he was, seeing that he was a more attack-minded defender in the United lineup. The ex-France international had been asked to name his toughest opponent ever when he turned the spotlight on Milner.

"The toughest one? It’s not the toughest one but the most annoying one was James Milner," Evra told Manchester United's official website during a Q&A session.

"People always expect me to say another one but James Milner. The reason was because he was always defending more than myself.

"I’m someone, I’m an attacking defender so he frustrated me so much because he was following me everywhere.

POOL

"Even if I was going in the toilet, he was going to follow me. I would say the most annoying is James Milner."