'Annoying' Milner would follow me to the toilet - Evra

Damola Ogungbe

Patrice Evra and James Milner clashed regularly in the Manchester derby during a five-year period

Patrice Evra says James Milner was more committed to defending that he was
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has branded James Milner as the 'most annoying' player he faced during his playing career. Evra stated that the former Manchester City player picks up this title because of his relentless hounding on the pitch during their numerous clashes in the Manchester derby.

Patrice Evra won five EPL titles and one Champions League at Manchester United
40-year-old Evra commented that Milner was even more committed to defending than he was, seeing that he was a more attack-minded defender in the United lineup. The ex-France international had been asked to name his toughest opponent ever when he turned the spotlight on Milner.

"The toughest one? It’s not the toughest one but the most annoying one was James Milner," Evra told Manchester United's official website during a Q&A session.

"People always expect me to say another one but James Milner. The reason was because he was always defending more than myself.

"I’m someone, I’m an attacking defender so he frustrated me so much because he was following me everywhere.

Milner led Liverpool to their first EPL title in 20 years after winning the UEFA Champions League crown in 2019
"Even if I was going in the toilet, he was going to follow me. I would say the most annoying is James Milner."

Milner started his career at Leeds United before playing for the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa. In 2010, he secured a move to Manchester City, making 147 appearances for the Cityzens during a five-year spell. He crossed to Liverpool in 2015 and has featured in various positions for the Reds starting in midfield but also putting in shifts at full-back.

Damola Ogungbe

'Annoying' Milner would follow me to the toilet - Evra

