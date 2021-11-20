RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  News

Park Ji-Sung backs Rooney for United job

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Manchester United are in crisis after a 4-1 defeat at Watford, Wayne Rooney is manager at Derby County

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is the manager at Derby County
Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is the manager at Derby County

Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-Sung has backed Wayne Rooney to make a sensational return to Old Trafford as a coach. The South Korean believes that Rooney can draw from his difficult early experiences as a player to navigate and overcome the current troubles he is going through.

Recommended articles
Former Manchester United star Park Ji-sung
Former Manchester United star Park Ji-sung AFP

Ji-Sung told Goal that the Englishman's leadership skills can also help him land the United manager's role in the future.

"I believe Wayne can make it. He had great experiences from his very young age and he also had many difficult moments in his career that he overcame eventually. For sure, he has great leadership skills as well. So, I believe he can be United's manager in the future," Park Ji-Sung said.

Ji-Sung also spoke on United's form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and if the Norwegian coach should be sacked. The South-Korean believes that Solskjaer should be given till the end of the season to prove himself.

"It's been three years for Solskjaer as a manager and I believe that this will be the defining season for him, in terms of whether he continues at the club," he told Goal.

"I think that he deserves credit for what he's done at United, and deserves to fight [for his job] until the end of the season, but he needs to show he can continue after that. He did well to bring the old United spirit and culture back to us.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered another humiliating defeat at Watford on Saturday
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered another humiliating defeat at Watford on Saturday AFP

"Therefore, I believe we should wait until the end of this season and then see. But if he can't show [he's good enough], it will be difficult for him to continue."

Wayne Rooney is taking his first steps in management at Derby County but he has been embroiled in testing times at the club. A dire financial situation at the club has seen them being unable to register enough players and also in danger of losing some of their best players.

The Rams were recently docked nine points by the board of the English Football League for violating its Profitability and Sustainability rules. This leaves Derby rooted to the bottom of the Championship table with -3 points and staring down relegation.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vlahovic ends Milan's unbeaten run, Bonucci fires Juve to Lazio win

Vlahovic ends Milan's unbeaten run, Bonucci fires Juve to Lazio win

Manchester United CEO Woodward backs Solskjaer to succeed

Manchester United CEO Woodward backs Solskjaer to succeed

Betting Preview: 5 high value picks from Sunday's football action

Betting Preview: 5 high value picks from Sunday's football action

Jose Mourinho: El Shaarawy reveals what playing for Roma boss is like

Jose Mourinho: El Shaarawy reveals what playing for Roma boss is like

Park Ji-Sung backs Rooney for United job

Park Ji-Sung backs Rooney for United job

Liverpool make light work of ending Arsenal's unbeaten run

Liverpool make light work of ending Arsenal's unbeaten run

The Aaron Ramsdale stats that suggest Arsenal's upswing could be a façade

The Aaron Ramsdale stats that suggest Arsenal's upswing could be a façade

Watford inflict more misery on Man Utd as Chelsea, Liverpool cruise

Watford inflict more misery on Man Utd as Chelsea, Liverpool cruise

Atletico leave it late to beat Osasuna, Sevilla frustrated by Alaves

Atletico leave it late to beat Osasuna, Sevilla frustrated by Alaves

Trending

Daniel Sturridge resurfaces after betting ban, set for debut in Australia

Daniel Sturridge joined A-League side Perth Glory in October

'Annoying' Milner would follow me to the toilet - Evra

Patrice Evra says James Milner was more committed to defending that he was

Human Rights: Denmark vows to continue Qatar criticism at the World Cup

Qatar will host the football World Cup in 2022

Derby County slammed with 9 points deduction by EFL, face relegation

Wayne Rooney's Derby County have been given a 9-point deduction sanction by the EFL