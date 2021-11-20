Park Ji-Sung backs Rooney for United job

AFP

Ji-Sung told Goal that the Englishman's leadership skills can also help him land the United manager's role in the future.

"I believe Wayne can make it. He had great experiences from his very young age and he also had many difficult moments in his career that he overcame eventually. For sure, he has great leadership skills as well. So, I believe he can be United's manager in the future," Park Ji-Sung said.

Ji-Sung also spoke on United's form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and if the Norwegian coach should be sacked. The South-Korean believes that Solskjaer should be given till the end of the season to prove himself.

"It's been three years for Solskjaer as a manager and I believe that this will be the defining season for him, in terms of whether he continues at the club," he told Goal.

"I think that he deserves credit for what he's done at United, and deserves to fight [for his job] until the end of the season, but he needs to show he can continue after that. He did well to bring the old United spirit and culture back to us.

"Therefore, I believe we should wait until the end of this season and then see. But if he can't show [he's good enough], it will be difficult for him to continue."

Wayne Rooney is taking his first steps in management at Derby County but he has been embroiled in testing times at the club. A dire financial situation at the club has seen them being unable to register enough players and also in danger of losing some of their best players.