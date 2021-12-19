New footage of Peng Shuai surfaces

The status of the missing Chinese tennis star whose freedom has raised a lot of furore recently has added a new piece of evidence. A local Chinese journalist has posted footage of the tennis star living like normal in China. The journalist, Qingqing Chen, who is affiliated with the government claims to have been sent footage of the tennis star speaking with basketball icon Yao Ming. The video is supposed to lend credence to the stance of the Chinese government who have been insisting that Shuai is living free and safe in China despite her presence being scrubbed off the Chinese internet.