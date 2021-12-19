The status of the missing Chinese tennis star whose freedom has raised a lot of furore recently has added a new piece of evidence. A local Chinese journalist has posted footage of the tennis star living like normal in China. The journalist, Qingqing Chen, who is affiliated with the government claims to have been sent footage of the tennis star speaking with basketball icon Yao Ming. The video is supposed to lend credence to the stance of the Chinese government who have been insisting that Shuai is living free and safe in China despite her presence being scrubbed off the Chinese internet.
New footage of Peng Shuai surfaces
Unverified footage of the allegedly missing tennis star has surfaced online.
The international row with the Women’s Tennis Association debating the safety of the tennis star since she posted online a detailed account of a sexual abuse accusation that she laid at the feet of a former Vice-Premier has been messy. The WTA accused the state of kidnapping the sportswoman in a bid to protect the reputation of the politician that she accused in her post.
With the sports association cancelling all of its activities in the country until the safety of Peng Shuai can be reasonably ascertained, different media showing Shuai have been springing up from government-affiliated sources whilst reaching her directly has proven abortive despite her implied safety by the Chinese government.
