Nigeria's Kamaru Usman defeats Colby Covington in rematch at UFC 268 to retain welterweight title

Tosin Abayomi

In the rematch, Kamaru Usman outlasted Colby Covington to get the victory.

Usman
Usman

Nigeria's Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Kamaru Usman in the early hours of Sunday, November 7th defeated American Colby Covington to retain his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title.

Usman recorded a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington at UFC 268. It was the main event of UFC 268 from Madison Square Garden in New York City and the fight lived up to the hype.

It was a rematch between the two best fighters in the UFC welterweight division. Usman previously recorded a technical knockout in round five against Covington the last time they fought in Las Vegas.

This time the round also went five rounds but there was no knockout from the Octagon.

Both fighters were engaged in a back-and-forth affair and the judges' scorecard was close with Usman edging out Covington for the second time.

The result means that Usman is a step ahead of Covington with two victories against him and is no doubt the best welterweight fighter in the world.

Usman stated that he is already considering retirement after defeating the best fighters in his division.

He said, "As far as me [fighting Chimaev], you know I'm in a point in life to where I understand how much this takes from you.

"I've been nine weeks now away from my daughter, and FaceTime does help, but it doesn't do it justice, as far as being there each and every day. So obviously I don't know how much longer I'm willing to do this."

Usman's record since he beat Tyron Woodley to become UFC welterweight champion has been incredible and is now the conversation of the best MMA fighters of all time.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

