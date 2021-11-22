The English Football Association (FA) have handed Gareth Southgate a two-year contract extension to stay with the Three Lions till December 2024. The Watford-born tactician was rewarded for an excellent 2021 during took the England national team to the final of Euro 2020 and also qualified them for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Better than Sir Bobby Robson: How Southgate earned his England contract extension
Gareth Southgate has a win ratio of 64% with the Three Lions; Fabio Capello had 67% and Sir Bobby Robson had 49%
Southgate has enjoyed a rather successful time at the helm of the Three Lions since he took charge in 2016. The 51-year-old manager has consistently improved, building on a fourth-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup to secure Bronze at the UEFA Nations League Finals before achieving silver in this year's Euros. The FA board will be hoping Southgate continues on this trajectory and brings home the ultimate price from Qatar in 2022.
In his five-year reign so far, Southgate has managed 64 games for England. He has won 44 of those, drawn 9 and lost 11. This gives him a win percentage of 64%. For comparison, World champion France's Didier Deschamps' has 65.3%, European champion Roberto Mancini has 69.5%, and Spain's Luis Enrique has 52%. This shows that whilst there is room for improvement, he is not far off his major opponents.
Southgate's win ratio also puts him ahead of most of his England predecessors, bringing a level of success that is unprecedented since Sir Alf Ramsey led the Three Lions to their only major trophy, the 1966 FIFA World Cup.
The current manager's 64% win ratio is only dwarfed by Fabio Capello's 67% ratio in the history of English football. Capello won 28 of his 42 matches in charge, drawing 8 and losing 6 between a three-year reign that spanned 2008 - 2011. But the Italian's superior win ratio did not translate to much success as he crashed out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup at the Round of 16.
Southgate's 64% win ratio is a testament to his impressive reign so far considering the legendary managers that have taken charge of the Three Lions in the past. Sir Alf Ramsey had a 61% win ratio during his tenure, Sir Bobby Robson enjoyed a 49% win ratio, and Sven-Goran Eriksson managed a 60% win ratio.
With a raft of friendly matches expected to be played before the Three Lions travel to Qatar in November 2022, it is within reason to expect Southgate to have overtaken Capello's superior win ratio and be primed to go one step closer than he went this summer at Wembley.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng