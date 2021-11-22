Better than Sir Bobby Robson: How Southgate earned his England contract extension

Southgate has enjoyed a rather successful time at the helm of the Three Lions since he took charge in 2016. The 51-year-old manager has consistently improved, building on a fourth-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup to secure Bronze at the UEFA Nations League Finals before achieving silver in this year's Euros. The FA board will be hoping Southgate continues on this trajectory and brings home the ultimate price from Qatar in 2022.

In his five-year reign so far, Southgate has managed 64 games for England. He has won 44 of those, drawn 9 and lost 11. This gives him a win percentage of 64%. For comparison, World champion France's Didier Deschamps' has 65.3%, European champion Roberto Mancini has 69.5%, and Spain's Luis Enrique has 52%. This shows that whilst there is room for improvement, he is not far off his major opponents.

Southgate's win ratio also puts him ahead of most of his England predecessors, bringing a level of success that is unprecedented since Sir Alf Ramsey led the Three Lions to their only major trophy, the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

The current manager's 64% win ratio is only dwarfed by Fabio Capello's 67% ratio in the history of English football. Capello won 28 of his 42 matches in charge, drawing 8 and losing 6 between a three-year reign that spanned 2008 - 2011. But the Italian's superior win ratio did not translate to much success as he crashed out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup at the Round of 16.

Southgate's 64% win ratio is a testament to his impressive reign so far considering the legendary managers that have taken charge of the Three Lions in the past. Sir Alf Ramsey had a 61% win ratio during his tenure, Sir Bobby Robson enjoyed a 49% win ratio, and Sven-Goran Eriksson managed a 60% win ratio.