Derby County slammed with 9 points deduction by EFL, face relegation

The Club's Board has accepted the latest points deduction for historical financial breaches that occurred during the tenure of their former owner Mel Morris. The club hope that this would wrap up all sanctions to be meted out by the administrators of the Sky Bet Championship.

Confirming the nine-point deduction, EFL's Chief Executive Officer Trevor Birch told the media on Tuesday: "The EFL's objective throughout this ongoing process has been to ensure that the principles of the regulations were upheld on behalf of all clubs. In order to assess the sporting sanction that was applicable to apply to these breaches, previous P&S cases have been carefully reviewed and guidance taken from them.

"The EFL has also considered the P&S sanction guidelines as well as mitigation put forward by the club. Given the complex circumstances of the case and the various outstanding regulatory issues between the EFL and Derby County, the League is satisfied at the agreed outcome and the sensible approach taken by both parties in negotiating this outcome and in respect of the appeal withdrawal.

"Our focus is to continue to work with the Joint Administrators to assist them in securing a long-term future for the club."

Derby's representative Carl Jackson hopes that the latest sanctions would enable the club to move further in their rebuilding plan.

"This has been a difficult matter to navigate bearing in mind the various issues concerned. While point deductions are never ideal for any club, it was critical to the club's future that all matters were concluded between the EFL and the club in relation to historical issues. This conclusion allows us to proceed with our restructuring strategy for the club with prospective interested parties," Jackson said.