'Sad' Hazard can lead Madrid to titles - Martinez

Damola Ogungbe

Eden Hazard has lost his place in the Madrid team to Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard started and stayed on the bench in the win over Barcelona on Sunday
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard started and stayed on the bench in the win over Barcelona on Sunday

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez believes that Eden Hazard needs more faith to regain his best form at Real Madrid. Martinez noted that the 30-year-old is now in his best physical condition after suffering recurrent injuries since he joined the Los Blancos in 2019.

The former Everton boss also said that Hazard is sad at Real Madrid as he is trying to adjust to an unfamiliar situation at the Santiago Bernabeu. The former Chelsea winger has fallen down the pecking order at Madrid with Vinicius Junior mostly preferred by Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Vinicius Junior scored twice in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Elche
Vinicius Junior scored twice in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Elche

"Hazard is medically in his best moment since he arrived at Real Madrid. He is sad in football terms, this is the first time that he is experiencing this situation," Martinez told El Partidazo.

The Spanish coach also stated that Hazard is still an exceptional player and he has not lost that feature. Martinez reiterated Hazard's past achievements in title-winning teams, stressing that he just needs faith to reprise such roles with Real Madrid.

Martinez explained: "He is a player who has always led winning projects and now he doesn’t have that role, but he is a footballer of exceptional talent and that is never lost, you have to have faith in him."

Eden Hazard has been plagued by injuries since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea
Eden Hazard has been plagued by injuries since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea

Madrid coach Ancelotti had previously suggested that Hazard is not in his plans at the Spanish capital, supposedly opening the door for the player's exit from Santiago Bernabeu.

"Never in my career as a coach have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave," the Italian said in October.

Hazard was part of two Premier League-winning squads at Chelsea, lifting the trophy in 2015 and 2017. He also won two Europa League trophies, leading Chelsea to a winners' medal in 2018/19, his final season with the Blues. He has made only 54 appearances for Real Madrid since joining them for about €100m.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

